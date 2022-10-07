We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News reporting
News reporting
Boys soccer results for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 06, 2022 09:14 PM
Mayo 6, Albert Lea 0

ALBERT LEA — The Spartans secured their first Big Nine Conference title since 2018 and the program's 10th overall with a shutout of the Tigers.

Maher Mohamed scored 87 seconds into the match, before what coach Tim Jennings described as selfless play in the second half with four different goal scorers.

That included seniors Miki Samuels and Eric Smith — their first varsity goals.

Century 3, Mankato East 2

ROCHESTER — Abdikarim Aabi netted the game-winner as the Panthers staved off the feisty Cougars.

Alejandro scored on a header off a pass from Gavin Rice just 2 minutes into the game, before Hussein Mohamed made it 2-0 late in the half.

Mankato East answered with a pair of goals after halftime, but Aabi beat the keeper to secure a solid conference season for a very young Century team.

"Colton Strumpfer and Nick Watson were outstanding on the defensive end," Century coach Hal Houghton said. "Gavin Rice stepped up with Aaron Zhao in the midfield play. Good team effort to secure a 6-5 conference finish."

Century 3, Mankato East 2
Mankato East#0#2#—#2
Century#2#1#—#3
Mankato East: Trace Wrage 1 goal; Sam Thom 1 goal. Goalie: Owen Quist 8 saves.
Century: Abdikarim Aabi 1 goal; Alejandro Fonseca 1 goal; Gavin Rice 1 assist; Owen Spaeth 1 assist. Goalie: Jack Bauman 5 saves.

NON-CONFERENCE

Kasson-Mantorville 3, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1
Plainview-Elgin-Millville#0#1#—#1
Kasson-Mantorville#1#2#—#3
Plainview-Elgin-Millville: No stats available.
Kasson-Mantorville: Nels Carstensen 1 goal; Maddox Knudson 1 goal; Jonathan Schultz 1 goal. Goalie: Lars Ingram 3 saves.

Stewartville 4, Caledonia 0
Stewartville#3#1#—#4
Caledonia#0#0#—#0
Stewartville: Cole Cropp 1 goal, 1 assist; Caleb Hanse 1 goal; David Watters 2 assists; Brecken Rester 1 goal; Brady Pickett 1 goal. Goalie: Brecken Rester 4 saves.
Caledonia: No stats available.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
