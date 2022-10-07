Boys soccer results for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

Mayo 6, Albert Lea 0

ALBERT LEA — The Spartans secured their first Big Nine Conference title since 2018 and the program's 10th overall with a shutout of the Tigers.

Maher Mohamed scored 87 seconds into the match, before what coach Tim Jennings described as selfless play in the second half with four different goal scorers.

That included seniors Miki Samuels and Eric Smith — their first varsity goals.

Century 3, Mankato East 2

ROCHESTER — Abdikarim Aabi netted the game-winner as the Panthers staved off the feisty Cougars.

Alejandro scored on a header off a pass from Gavin Rice just 2 minutes into the game, before Hussein Mohamed made it 2-0 late in the half.

Mankato East answered with a pair of goals after halftime, but Aabi beat the keeper to secure a solid conference season for a very young Century team.

"Colton Strumpfer and Nick Watson were outstanding on the defensive end," Century coach Hal Houghton said. "Gavin Rice stepped up with Aaron Zhao in the midfield play. Good team effort to secure a 6-5 conference finish."

Mankato East#0#2#—#2

Century#2#1#—#3

Mankato East: Trace Wrage 1 goal; Sam Thom 1 goal. Goalie: Owen Quist 8 saves.

Century: Abdikarim Aabi 1 goal; Alejandro Fonseca 1 goal; Gavin Rice 1 assist; Owen Spaeth 1 assist. Goalie: Jack Bauman 5 saves.

NON-CONFERENCE

Kasson-Mantorville 3, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1

Plainview-Elgin-Millville#0#1#—#1

Kasson-Mantorville#1#2#—#3

Plainview-Elgin-Millville: No stats available.

Kasson-Mantorville: Nels Carstensen 1 goal; Maddox Knudson 1 goal; Jonathan Schultz 1 goal. Goalie: Lars Ingram 3 saves.