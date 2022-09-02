Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Boys soccer results for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 01, 2022 08:33 PM
Lourdes 0, St. Paul Humboldt 0

ROCHESTER — Two of the best in Class A tied in what was a rematch of last year's state semifinal — a game St. Paul Humboldt won.

This time, the Eagles — ranked No. 8 in Class A — and the Falcons — ranked seventh — were slowed down by the heat of the Rochester Regional Stadium turf, playing to a scoreless draw. Eighth-grader Will Jacob recorded four saves to collect his first career shutout for Lourdes.

"We had a good battle but just couldn't finish off our passes," Lourdes coach Sean Kane said.

Lourdes has another 2021 state qualifier coming up next in Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 7 p.m. Tuesday at RCTC.

St. Paul Humboldt 0, Lourdes 0
St. Paul#0#0#—#0
Lourdes#0#0#—#0
St. Paul Humboldt: No stats available.
Lourdes: Goalie: Will Jacob 4 saves.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

St. Charles Lewiston Altura 10, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 0
Plainview-Elgin-Millville#0#0#—#0
St. Charles Lewiston Altura#6#4#—#10
Plainview-Elgin-Millville: No stats available.
St. Charles Lewiston Altura: Mason Apse 1 goal, 3 assists; Jonas Barclay 1 goal, 1 assist; Josh Barclay 2 goals, 1 assist; Miles Barclay 2 goals, 1 assist; Conner Gransee 1 goal; Aidan Olson 3 goals, 1 assist; Gavin Warmkagathje 1 assist; Ryan Fredrickson 1 assist. Goalie: Marcus Rinard 1 save.

NON-CONFERENCE

Mankato West 1, Byron 0
Mankato West#1#0#—#1
Byron#0#0#—#0
Mankato West: Hunter Rigdon 1 goal. Goalie: Adam Lobitz 6 saves.
Byron: Goalie: Thomas Felty 3 saves.
Notes: Byron outshot MW 6-4.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
