Boys soccer results for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

Lourdes 0, St. Paul Humboldt 0

ROCHESTER — Two of the best in Class A tied in what was a rematch of last year's state semifinal — a game St. Paul Humboldt won.

This time, the Eagles — ranked No. 8 in Class A — and the Falcons — ranked seventh — were slowed down by the heat of the Rochester Regional Stadium turf, playing to a scoreless draw. Eighth-grader Will Jacob recorded four saves to collect his first career shutout for Lourdes.

"We had a good battle but just couldn't finish off our passes," Lourdes coach Sean Kane said.

Lourdes has another 2021 state qualifier coming up next in Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 7 p.m. Tuesday at RCTC.

St. Paul#0#0#—#0

Lourdes#0#0#—#0

St. Paul Humboldt: No stats available.

Lourdes: Goalie: Will Jacob 4 saves.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

St. Charles Lewiston Altura 10, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 0

Plainview-Elgin-Millville#0#0#—#0

St. Charles Lewiston Altura#6#4#—#10

Plainview-Elgin-Millville: No stats available.

St. Charles Lewiston Altura: Mason Apse 1 goal, 3 assists; Jonas Barclay 1 goal, 1 assist; Josh Barclay 2 goals, 1 assist; Miles Barclay 2 goals, 1 assist; Conner Gransee 1 goal; Aidan Olson 3 goals, 1 assist; Gavin Warmkagathje 1 assist; Ryan Fredrickson 1 assist. Goalie: Marcus Rinard 1 save.

NON-CONFERENCE