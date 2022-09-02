Boys soccer results for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
Lourdes 0, St. Paul Humboldt 0
ROCHESTER — Two of the best in Class A tied in what was a rematch of last year's state semifinal — a game St. Paul Humboldt won.
This time, the Eagles — ranked No. 8 in Class A — and the Falcons — ranked seventh — were slowed down by the heat of the Rochester Regional Stadium turf, playing to a scoreless draw. Eighth-grader Will Jacob recorded four saves to collect his first career shutout for Lourdes.
"We had a good battle but just couldn't finish off our passes," Lourdes coach Sean Kane said.
Lourdes has another 2021 state qualifier coming up next in Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 7 p.m. Tuesday at RCTC.
St. Paul#0#0#—#0
Lourdes#0#0#—#0
St. Paul Humboldt: No stats available.
Lourdes: Goalie: Will Jacob 4 saves.
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
St. Charles Lewiston Altura 10, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 0
Plainview-Elgin-Millville#0#0#—#0
St. Charles Lewiston Altura#6#4#—#10
Plainview-Elgin-Millville: No stats available.
St. Charles Lewiston Altura: Mason Apse 1 goal, 3 assists; Jonas Barclay 1 goal, 1 assist; Josh Barclay 2 goals, 1 assist; Miles Barclay 2 goals, 1 assist; Conner Gransee 1 goal; Aidan Olson 3 goals, 1 assist; Gavin Warmkagathje 1 assist; Ryan Fredrickson 1 assist. Goalie: Marcus Rinard 1 save.
NON-CONFERENCE
Mankato West 1, Byron 0
Mankato West#1#0#—#1
Byron#0#0#—#0
Mankato West: Hunter Rigdon 1 goal. Goalie: Adam Lobitz 6 saves.
Byron: Goalie: Thomas Felty 3 saves.
Notes: Byron outshot MW 6-4.