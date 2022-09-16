Boys soccer results for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022
A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.
We are part of The Trust Project.
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 5, Caledonia 0
St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura St. Charles Lewiston Altura#2#3#—#5
Caledonia#0#0#—#0
St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura: Mason Apse 1 goal, 2 assists; Jonas Barclay 1 goal, 1 assist; Miles Barclay 1 assist; Conner Gransee 1 goal; Jace Ferguson 1 goal. Goalie: Marcus Rinard 7 saves.
Caledonia: No stats provided.
The talented eighth-grader conquered the daunting hills of Eastwood Golf Course with determination, beating veteran runners to place first out of 137 runners.
Top performances for area high school players.