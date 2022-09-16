We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, September 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys soccer results for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 15, 2022 08:48 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 5, Caledonia 0
St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura St. Charles Lewiston Altura#2#3#—#5
Caledonia#0#0#—#0
St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura: Mason Apse 1 goal, 2 assists; Jonas Barclay 1 goal, 1 assist; Miles Barclay 1 assist; Conner Gransee 1 goal; Jace Ferguson 1 goal. Goalie: Marcus Rinard 7 saves.
Caledonia: No stats provided.

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORESBOYS SOCCERMEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Soccer Results Scores graphic
Prep
Girls soccer results for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022
A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.
September 15, 2022 08:53 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mayo Invitational Cross Country Meet
Prep
John Marshall eighth-grader Abi Tri shows grit, talent to win prestigious Mayo Invitaional
The talented eighth-grader conquered the daunting hills of Eastwood Golf Course with determination, beating veteran runners to place first out of 137 runners.
September 15, 2022 08:09 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
September 15, 2022 08:04 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
September 15, 2022 08:03 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports