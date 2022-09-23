We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, September 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys soccer results for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 22, 2022 09:19 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Mayo 5, Century 3

ROCHESTER — Calvin Grothey and Bryan Islas-Aguirre each netted a pair of goals as the Spartans won what was a heated contest.

"In a derby marred by fouls and cards from both teams, passion caused both teams to lose composure," Mayo coach Tim Jennings said.

The two teams played with 10 men in the second half after each received a red card.

Grothey also added an assist for the Spartans, who scored four times after entering the half trailing 2-1. Kymani Chitulangoma was described by Jennings as amazing, scoring a goal, tallying an assist, and playing as the lone striker up top for most of the second half.

Abdirisak Bulale scored twice to lead the Panthers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo 5, Century 3
Mayo#1#4#—#5
Century#2#1#—#3
Mayo: Calvin Grothey 2 goals, 1 assist; Juan Ibarra 1 goal; Bryan Islas-Aguirre 2 goals. Goalie: Tony Dunn 3 saves.
Century: Abdikarim Aabi 1 goal; Abdirisak Bulale 2 goals; Alejandro Fonseca 1 assist. Goalie: Jack Bauman 3 saves.

Lourdes 3, Mankato East 1

ROCHESTER — Joey Lonzo dished out a pair of assists and the Eagles saw three different goal scorers in the victory.

Lourdes (7-2-2) — ranked No. 7 in Class A — were the first on the board with an unassisted goal from Peyton Loeslie. McKaid Schotzko made it 2-0 a short while later, scoring off a Lonzo corner kick.

Lonzo collected his second assist on a Luca Duerr goal eight minutes after Mankato East trimmed the lead to 2-1.

Next up for the Eagles is at No. 8 ranked Breck on Saturday.

Lourdes 3, Mankato East 1
Mankato East#0#1#—#1
Lourdes#2#1#—#3
Mankato East: No stats available.
Lourdes: Joey Lonzo 2 assists; Peyton Loeslie 1 goal; McKaid Schotzko 1 goal; Luca Duerr 1 goal. Goalie: Will Jacob 5 saves.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 1, La Crescent-Hokah 0
La Crescent#0#0#—#0
St. Charles Lewiston Altura#0#1#—#1
La Crescent: No stats available.
St. Charles Lewiston Altura: Jonas Barclay 1 goal; Miles Barclay 1 assist. Goalie: Marcus Rinard 11 saves.

NON-CONFERENCE

Kasson-Mantorville 4, Waseca 0
Kasson-Mantorville#1#3#—#4
Waseca#0#0#—#0
Kasson-Mantorville: Nels Carstensen 1 goal; Gideon Ellinghysen 1 goal; Maddox Knudson 1 goal; Ethan Petersilie 1 goal. Goalie: Lars Ingram 5 saves.
Waseca: No stats available.

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORESBOYS SOCCERMEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Cross Country Results Scores graphic
Prep
Cross country results for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022
A scoreboard of cross country meets.
September 22, 2022 09:16 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Volleyball Results Scores graphic
Prep
Volleyball results for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022
A scoreboard of volleyball matches.
September 22, 2022 08:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mayo vs. Century Girls Soccer
Prep
Photos: Mayo, Century girls soccer on Sept. 22, 2022
Mayo hosted Century in a girls soccer match on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Century beat Mayo 2-1.
September 22, 2022 08:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
September 22, 2022 08:57 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports