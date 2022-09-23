Boys soccer results for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

Mayo 5, Century 3

ROCHESTER — Calvin Grothey and Bryan Islas-Aguirre each netted a pair of goals as the Spartans won what was a heated contest.

"In a derby marred by fouls and cards from both teams, passion caused both teams to lose composure," Mayo coach Tim Jennings said.

The two teams played with 10 men in the second half after each received a red card.

Grothey also added an assist for the Spartans, who scored four times after entering the half trailing 2-1. Kymani Chitulangoma was described by Jennings as amazing, scoring a goal, tallying an assist, and playing as the lone striker up top for most of the second half.

Abdirisak Bulale scored twice to lead the Panthers.

Mayo#1#4#—#5

Century#2#1#—#3

Mayo: Calvin Grothey 2 goals, 1 assist; Juan Ibarra 1 goal; Bryan Islas-Aguirre 2 goals. Goalie: Tony Dunn 3 saves.

Century: Abdikarim Aabi 1 goal; Abdirisak Bulale 2 goals; Alejandro Fonseca 1 assist. Goalie: Jack Bauman 3 saves.

Lourdes 3, Mankato East 1

ROCHESTER — Joey Lonzo dished out a pair of assists and the Eagles saw three different goal scorers in the victory.

Lourdes (7-2-2) — ranked No. 7 in Class A — were the first on the board with an unassisted goal from Peyton Loeslie. McKaid Schotzko made it 2-0 a short while later, scoring off a Lonzo corner kick.

Lonzo collected his second assist on a Luca Duerr goal eight minutes after Mankato East trimmed the lead to 2-1.

Next up for the Eagles is at No. 8 ranked Breck on Saturday.

Mankato East#0#1#—#1

Lourdes#2#1#—#3

Mankato East: No stats available.

Lourdes: Joey Lonzo 2 assists; Peyton Loeslie 1 goal; McKaid Schotzko 1 goal; Luca Duerr 1 goal. Goalie: Will Jacob 5 saves.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 1, La Crescent-Hokah 0

La Crescent#0#0#—#0

St. Charles Lewiston Altura#0#1#—#1

La Crescent: No stats available.

St. Charles Lewiston Altura: Jonas Barclay 1 goal; Miles Barclay 1 assist. Goalie: Marcus Rinard 11 saves.

NON-CONFERENCE