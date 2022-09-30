Boys soccer results for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

Lourdes 2, Holy Family 2

ROCHESTER — Lourdes continued its excellent play the second half of the season, tying No. 2-ranked Holy Family 2-2 in non-conference play. Lourdes is ranked ninth in Class A.

Lourdes’ goals came from Joey Lonzo and Sam Theobald, with assists from Peyton Leslie and Lonzo. Goalie Glason Owens had seven saves. Lourdes’ goals came 2 minutes apart.

Holy Family’s second score game on a penalty kick.

“I was really proud of how the boys responded after giving up an early goal,” Lourdes coach Sean Kane said. “We ramped up the effort in the second half and had the possession advantage all half. Joey Lonzo had a great game after being out a week.

The Eagles move to 8-3-3 while Holy Family is 8-1-3.

Lourdes has two regular-season games left, hosting Byron on Tuesday and at Duluth Denfeld on Oct. 8.

Holy Family#1#2#0#0#—#2

Lourdes#0#2#—#2

Holy Family: No stats submitted.

Lourdes: Joey Lonzo 1 goal, 1 assist; Peyton Loeslie 1 assist; Sam Theobald 1 goal. Goalie: Glason Owens 7 saves.

Kasson-Mantorville 5, Schaeffer Academy 1

ROCHESTER — Kasson-Mantorville pushed to an easy 5-1 win over Schaeffer Academy as five different players had goals.

Josh Buchl, Nels Carstensen, Ethan Petersilie, Victor Rodriguez and Branson Bernantz all found the back of the net for the KoMets.

Goalie Lars Ingram had four saves.

Kasson-Mantorville#3#2#—#5

Schaeffer Academy#0#1#—#1

Kasson-Mantorville: Josh Buchl 1 goal; Nels Carstensen 1 goal; Gideon Ellinghysen 1 assist; Ethan Petersilie 1 goal, 1 assist; Victor Rodriguez 1 goal; Branson Bernatz 1 goal. Goalie: Lars Ingram 4 saves.

Schaeffer Academy: No stats submitted.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Winona Cotter 2, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 0

Winona Cotter#0#2#—#2

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura#0#0#—#0

Winona Cotter: No stats submitted.

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura: Goalie: Marcus Rinard 10 saves.