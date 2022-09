Boys soccer results for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

Mayo 7, Mankato West 0

MANKATO — The Spartans delivered what coach Tim Jennings called an all-around strong team performance with six different players tallying a goal.

Kymani Chitulangoma led the way with a pair of goals, while Bryan Islas-Aguirre had a pair of assists to go along with a goal. Alec McBane also collected a two point night with a goal and an assist.

In all, six different Spartans recorded an assist as well.