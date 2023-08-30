Boys soccer results for Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023

Mayo 2, Lakeville North 0

LAKEVILLE — The Mayo boys are off to another flying start.

The Spartans, who’ve reached the state tournament the last two years, beat perennially strong team Lakeville North 2-0. Earlier, they beat rugged Lakeville South and are now 2-0 overall.

Ben Heywood anchored a Mayo back line that limited Lakeville North to just five shots on goal, all of them saved by goalie Tony Dunn.

Mayo’s goals came from Juane Ibarra and Parker Nelson. Salman Osman and Ibarra each had an assist.

“Juan Ibarra was brilliant in the midfield, scoring a goal and assisting on the other,” Spartans coach Tim Jennings said. “Parker Nelson combined well with Kymani Chitulangoma in the final third.”

Mayo#0#2#—#2

Lakeville North#—0#0#

Mayo: Juan Ibarra 1 goal, 1 assist; Parker Nelson 1 goal; Salman Osman 1 assist. Goalie: Tony Dunn 5 saves.

Lakeville North: No stats submitted.

Farmington 4, Century 3

ROCHESTER — Century played a strong Farmington team tough but came away with a 4-3 loss in the non-conference match.

Century trailed 4-2 at halftime.

“We made things hard on ourselves with some bad bounces and a bit of panic early in the game,” Century coach Hal Houghton said. “Despite falling behind 4-2 at halftime, the guys battled back in the second half, scoring a short-handed goal with 6 minutes to play and constantly playing in the Farmington half.”

Hussein Mohamed had two goals for Century and Abdul Mohamud had one. Sophomore goalie Terrence Sullivan had six saves.

“Terrence Sullivan entered the game under adverse conditions and played well,” Hougton said. “Abdul Mohamud kept the ball moving, creating several threatening opportunities for the team. Owen Spaeth had another good game as did Aaron Zhao who came away with two assists. Hassan Mohamed played his best game of the year both in defense and transition. Colin Norgaard also had a strong game in the defensive end.”

Farmington#4#0#—#4

Century#2#1#—#3

Other: Jacob Kiage 1 goal; Colin Leach 2 goals; Ivan Ruiz 1 PK goal. Goalie: Tommy Lund 10 saves.

Century: Hussein Mohamed 2 goals; Abdul Mohamud 1 goal; Aaron Zhao 2 assists. Goalie: Najib Muyanja 2 saves; Terrence Sullivan 6 saves.

John Marshall 2, Mankato East 0

ROCHESTER — John Marshall began its boys soccer season with a solid win, beating Mankato East 2-0 in Big Nine Conference action.

JM got both of its scores in the second half. Jonathon Boyer had a goal and Mechwa Meermarew had one. Boyer used a slick pass from Owen Franklin to get his goal.

Goalie David Carter had six saves for the Rockets.

“A great performance came all around the team to lead us to a victory,” JM coach Abdul Noor said. “Great defensive unit players Kevin Lowery Jr., Zachary Moos and Lennox Robinson had great understanding. Midfielders Eli Sawatsky, Owen, Abubakar, Louis, plus forwards Jonathan Boyer and speedy Metchwa had strong performances and were ready to get something from this game.”

Mankato East#0#0#—#0

John Marshall#0#2#—#2

Mankato East: Goalie: Jackson Buboltz 14 saves.

John Marshall: Abubakar Mohamed 1 assist; Jonathan Boyer 1 goal; Mechwa Meermarew 1 goal; Owen Franken 1 assist. Goalie: David Carter 6 saves.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Stewartville 1, Byron 0

Stewartville#1#0#—#0

Byron#0#0#—#0

Stewartville: Caleb Hanse 1 goal. Goalie: Brecken Rester 9 saves.

Byron: Goalie: Ethan Hearn 3 saves.

