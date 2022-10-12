Boys soccer results for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

Mayo 3, Century 1

ROCHESTER — The top-seeded Spartans used a big night from Kymani Chitulangoma and scored three unanswered goals to knock off the upset minded No. 8 Panthers in a Section 1AAA quarterfinal Tuesday.

Century got on the board first when Abdirisak Bulale scored his 19th goal of the season off a pass from Abdulkadir Salat in the 16th minute.

"Guys end season with a good effort but came up short," Panthers coach Hal Houghton said. "This was a truly fun group of guys to coach. Sorry to see it end so soon."

Chitulangoma scored the equalizer on a cross from Bryan Islas-Aguirre with under 4 minutes remaining. Islas-Aguirre scored the go-ahead goal with less than two minutes into the second half with Chitulangoma picking up his first assist. His next assist came on Maher Mohamed's goal close to two minutes later.

Mayo will now play the winner of No. 5 Lakeville South and No. 4 Farmington in the Section 1AAA semifinals 7 p.m. Thursday.

Century#1#0#—#1

Mayo#1#2#—#3

Century: Abdirisak Bulale 1 goal; Abdulkadir Salat 1 assist. Goalie: Jack Bauman 8 saves.

Mayo: Kymani Chitulangoma 1 goal, 2 assist; Bryan Islas-Aguirre 1 goal, 1 assist; Maher Mohamed 1 goal.

SECTION 1AA QUARTERFINALS