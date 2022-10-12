We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, October 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys soccer results for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.

Mayo, Century boys soccer
Mayo’s Kymani Chitulangoma (12) heads the ball during a boys soccer game against Century on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
October 11, 2022 09:40 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Mayo 3, Century 1

ROCHESTER — The top-seeded Spartans used a big night from Kymani Chitulangoma and scored three unanswered goals to knock off the upset minded No. 8 Panthers in a Section 1AAA quarterfinal Tuesday.

Century got on the board first when Abdirisak Bulale scored his 19th goal of the season off a pass from Abdulkadir Salat in the 16th minute.

"Guys end season with a good effort but came up short," Panthers coach Hal Houghton said. "This was a truly fun group of guys to coach. Sorry to see it end so soon."

Chitulangoma scored the equalizer on a cross from Bryan Islas-Aguirre with under 4 minutes remaining. Islas-Aguirre scored the go-ahead goal with less than two minutes into the second half with Chitulangoma picking up his first assist. His next assist came on Maher Mohamed's goal close to two minutes later.

Mayo will now play the winner of No. 5 Lakeville South and No. 4 Farmington in the Section 1AAA semifinals 7 p.m. Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo, Century boys soccer
Prep
Photos: Mayo, Century boys soccer on Oct. 11, 2022
Mayo hosted Century for a boys soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Rochester.
October 11, 2022 09:04 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott

Mayo 3, Century 1
Century#1#0#—#1
Mayo#1#2#—#3
Century: Abdirisak Bulale 1 goal; Abdulkadir Salat 1 assist. Goalie: Jack Bauman 8 saves.
Mayo: Kymani Chitulangoma 1 goal, 2 assist; Bryan Islas-Aguirre 1 goal, 1 assist; Maher Mohamed 1 goal.

SECTION 1AA QUARTERFINALS

Byron 4, Kasson-Mantorville 3
Kasson-Mantorville#0#3#0#0#2#—#3
Byron#2#1#0#0#3#—#4
Kasson-Mantorville: Josh Buchl 1 goal; Nels Carstensen 1 goal; Maddox Knudson 1 goal. Goalie: Lars ingram 8 saves.
Byron: Ryan Boyken 1 goal; Kaelin Huebert 1 assist; Liam Schick 1 goal; Ayden Tye 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Thomas Felty 4 saves.
Notes: Byron will play in the Section 1AA semifinals Thursday.

Class A boys state soccer: PIZM
Prep
High school soccer postseason schedule: Lourdes boys and girls both earn No. 1 seeds
The PIZM boys received the top seed in Section 2A, while the St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura girls are No. 1 in 1A.
October 09, 2022 07:59 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORESBOYS SOCCERMEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Mayo, Century boys soccer
Prep
Photos: Mayo, Century boys soccer on Oct. 11, 2022
Mayo hosted Century for a boys soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Rochester.
October 11, 2022 09:04 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Volleyball Results Scores graphic
Prep
Volleyball results for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022
A scoreboard of volleyball matches.
October 11, 2022 08:53 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
October 11, 2022 08:50 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mayo, Century boys soccer
Prep
High school highlights for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
October 11, 2022 08:15 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports