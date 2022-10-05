We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys soccer results for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 04, 2022 09:33 PM
Century 4, Mankato West 2

MANKATO — Abdirisak Bulale continued his stellar senior season, netting his second hat trick of the season.

The Scarlets scored a minute into the game, before Bulale finished the first of his three on a set piece two minutes later.

Alejandro Fonseca scored for the first time this season and also collected an assist for the Panthers. Keeper Jack Bauman made several notable plays and was credited with four saves.

Century 4, Mankato West 2
Century#3#1#—#4
Mankato West#2#0#—#2
Century: Alaaudin Ali 1 assist; Abdirisak Bulale 3 goals; Alejandro Fonseca 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Jack Bauman 4 saves.
Mankato West: Hayden Ballard 1 goal; Awes Jama 1 goal. Goalie: Adam Lobitz 9 saves.

Lourdes 1, Byron 0

ROCHESTER — Jack Broadbent broke a scoreless tie with just under 3 minutes and 20 seconds left in regulation, cleaning up a Luca Duerr shot that hit off the cross bar.

Glason Owens made five saves in net to collect the shutout for the Eagles.

"I was really proud of how the team stepped up without McKaid to give an all-out effort," coach Sean Kane said. "My seniors really shined on senior night with Xavier Stevermer having an outstanding game on 'D'.

Lourdes 1, Byron 0
Byron#0#0#—#0
Lourdes#0#1#—#1
Byron: No stats available.
Lourdes: Jack Broadbent 1 goal; Luca Duerr 1 assist. Goalie: Glason Owens 5 saves.
Notes: Lourdes is 9-3-3 overall; Byron is 5-8-2.

John Marshall 2, Austin 1

ROCHESTER — Nathan Kopecky netted the game-winner with just under two minutes remaining, finishing a cross from Kheder Najya to give the Rockets a win on senior night.

Mechwa Meermarew gave the Rockets a 1-0 lead 45 seconds into the second half. Camden Williams made 4 saves in net for JM.

"Another great team performance and an amazing victory against an Austin team that we have struggled to win against in over 10-plus years," JM coach Abdul Noor said. "Absolutely awesome and sweet. I’m very happy and proud for the team as they deserve this victory."

John Marshall 2, Austin 1
Austin#0#1#—#1
John Marshall#0#2#—#2
Austin: Goalie: 19 saves.
John Marshall: Nathan Kopecky 1 goal; Kheder Najya 1 assist; Mechwa Meermarew 1 goal. Goalie: Camden Williams 4 saves.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Kasson-Mantorville 1, Stewartville 0 (OT)
Stewartville#0#0#0#0#—#0
Kasson-Mantorville#0#0#1#0#—#1
Stewartville: No stats available.
Kasson-Mantorville: Victor Rodriguez 1 goal. Goalie: Lars Ingram 5 saves.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

St. Charles-Lewiston-Altura 6, Caledonia 2
Caledonia#1#1#—#2
St. Charles-Lewiston-Altura#3#3#—#6
Caledonia: No stats available.
St. Charles-Lewiston-Altura: Mason Apse 1 goal, 1 assist; Jonas Barclay 3 goals; Josh Barclay 1 goal; Travis Frinack 1 assist; Aidan Olson 1 assist; Gavin Warmkagathje 1 assist; Janek Palonka 1 goal; Riley Cole 1 assist. Goalie: Todd Mueller 3 saves.

Winona Cotter 6, La Crescent-Hokah 0
Cotter#6#0#—#6
La Crescent#0#0#—#0
La Crescent: No stats available.
Cotter: Roberto Perez 1 goals, 1 assist; Carson Roeder 2 goals, 2 assists; Brayden Novakoski 2 goals; Francis Koll 1 goal.
Notes: Cotter is 15-0 overall.

