Boys soccer results for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

Lourdes 10, Cannon Falls 0

CANNON FALLS — Sam Theobald had three assists and Peyton Leslie, Aidan Kane and Luca Duerr all had two goals as Lourdes routed Cannon Falls 10-0 in Hiawatha Valley League play.

Also, McKaid Schotzko had a goal, tying him with Scott Turner (2002 graduate) for the most goals by a Lourdes defender in school history.

“It was great to see McKaid tie Scott’s record,” Lourdes coach Sean Kane said. “It’s a testament to the hard work he’s put in to not only be a shutdown defender but a force on the offensive side as well.”

Lourdes built a 6-0 halftime lead en route to upping its record to 8-3-2. Cannon Falls is 1-9.

No. 9-ranked Lourdes hosts No. 2 Holy Family on Thursday.

Lourdes#6#4#—#10

Cannon Falls#0#0#—#0

Lourdes: Peyton Loeslie 2 goals; McKaid Schotzko 1 goal; Marjan Veldic 1 goal; Cole Smith 1 assist; Charlie Young 1 goal; Tziyon Morris 1 assist; Sam Theobald 3 assists; Aidan Kane 2 goals; Blake Moynagh 1 assist; Jack Broadbent 1 goal, 1 assist; Michael Buntrock 1 assist; Luca Duerr 2 goals. Goalie: Will Jacob 2 saves.

Cannon Falls: No stats submitted.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 1, Dover-Eyota 1

St. Charles-Lewiston-Altura#0#1#—#1

Dover-Eyota#1#0#—#1

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura: Conner Gransee 1 goal. Goalie: Marcus Rinard 12 saves.

Dover-Eyota: No stats submitted.