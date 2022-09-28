We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News reporting
Boys soccer results for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 27, 2022 09:40 PM
Lourdes 10, Cannon Falls 0

CANNON FALLS — Sam Theobald had three assists and Peyton Leslie, Aidan Kane and Luca Duerr all had two goals as Lourdes routed Cannon Falls 10-0 in Hiawatha Valley League play.

Also, McKaid Schotzko had a goal, tying him with Scott Turner (2002 graduate) for the most goals by a Lourdes defender in school history.

“It was great to see McKaid tie Scott’s record,” Lourdes coach Sean Kane said. “It’s a testament to the hard work he’s put in to not only be a shutdown defender but a force on the offensive side as well.”

Lourdes built a 6-0 halftime lead en route to upping its record to 8-3-2. Cannon Falls is 1-9.

No. 9-ranked Lourdes hosts No. 2 Holy Family on Thursday.

Lourdes#6#4#—#10
Cannon Falls#0#0#—#0
Lourdes: Peyton Loeslie 2 goals; McKaid Schotzko 1 goal; Marjan Veldic 1 goal; Cole Smith 1 assist; Charlie Young 1 goal; Tziyon Morris 1 assist; Sam Theobald 3 assists; Aidan Kane 2 goals; Blake Moynagh 1 assist; Jack Broadbent 1 goal, 1 assist; Michael Buntrock 1 assist; Luca Duerr 2 goals. Goalie: Will Jacob 2 saves.
Cannon Falls: No stats submitted.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 1, Dover-Eyota 1
St. Charles-Lewiston-Altura#0#1#—#1
Dover-Eyota#1#0#—#1
St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura: Conner Gransee 1 goal. Goalie: Marcus Rinard 12 saves.
Dover-Eyota: No stats submitted.

