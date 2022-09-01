Boys soccer results for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.
Mayo 3, Lakeville South 0
LAKEVILLE — Mayo opened its boys soccer season on a successful note as the Spartans blanked Lakeville South 3-0 in a non-conference affair.
Bryan Islas-Aguirre scored two goals and added an assist to spark the Mayo offense. Xavi Laack also scored a goal for the Spartans, who were able to control stretches of the match against Lakeville South (0-3), which had played two games entering the contest.
Tony Dunn made three saves to record the shutout and Noah Bestrom had a strong game on defense.
Mayo#3#0#—#3
Lakeville South#0#0#—#0
Mayo: Bryan Islas-Aguirre 2 goals, 1 assist; Xavi Laack 1 goal; Parker Nelson 1 assist; Alan Zuniga 1 assist. Goalie: Tony Dunn 3 saves.
Lakeville South: Goalie: Timmy Sarych 3 saves.