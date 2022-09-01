Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys soccer results for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
August 31, 2022 10:21 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Mayo 3, Lakeville South 0

LAKEVILLE — Mayo opened its boys soccer season on a successful note as the Spartans blanked Lakeville South 3-0 in a non-conference affair.

Bryan Islas-Aguirre scored two goals and added an assist to spark the Mayo offense. Xavi Laack also scored a goal for the Spartans, who were able to control stretches of the match against Lakeville South (0-3), which had played two games entering the contest.

Tony Dunn made three saves to record the shutout and Noah Bestrom had a strong game on defense.

Mayo 3,  Lakeville South 0
Mayo#3#0#—#3
Lakeville South#0#0#—#0
Mayo: Bryan Islas-Aguirre 2 goals, 1 assist; Xavi Laack 1 goal; Parker Nelson 1 assist; Alan Zuniga 1 assist. Goalie: Tony Dunn 3 saves.
Lakeville South: Goalie: Timmy Sarych 3 saves.

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORESBOYS SOCCERMEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
August 31, 2022 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
August 31, 2022 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kasson-Mantorville football
Prep
Gophers scholarship in hand, K-M lineman Tripp more motivated than ever
Kasson-Mantorville senior Reese Tripp has gone from mostly unknown to one of the top linemen in the state and a holder of a University of Minnesota football scholarship.
August 31, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Pigskin Stewartville
Prep
Stewartville lineman Byrne has gone non-stop to star status
Peyton Byrne is one of the most physically dominant players in southeastern Minnesota, a star lineman on both sides of the ball.
August 31, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff