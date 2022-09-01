Boys soccer results for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

Mayo 3, Lakeville South 0

LAKEVILLE — Mayo opened its boys soccer season on a successful note as the Spartans blanked Lakeville South 3-0 in a non-conference affair.

Bryan Islas-Aguirre scored two goals and added an assist to spark the Mayo offense. Xavi Laack also scored a goal for the Spartans, who were able to control stretches of the match against Lakeville South (0-3), which had played two games entering the contest.

Tony Dunn made three saves to record the shutout and Noah Bestrom had a strong game on defense.