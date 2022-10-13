Boys soccer results for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

Lourdes 5, Schaeffer Academy 0

ROCHESTER — Ninth-seeded Schaeffer Academy played No. 1 Lourdes even in the first half before the Eagles scored five goals in the second half to pull away in Section 1A quarterfinal play.

Cole Smith scored seven minutes into the second half to put Lourdes on top. The Eagles then scored four goals in the next 10 minutes.

Blake Moynagh, Sam Theobald, and Jack Broadbent score all from Joey Lozno assists. Broadbent then fed Lonzo to finish the scoring.

"Schaeffer had a great defensive game plan and held Joey in check for the first half," Lourdes coach Sean Kane said. "Joey had a great second half and Cole Smith continues to be a leader for us, starting the scoring."

Glason Owens had three saves to post the shutout.

Lourdes (11-3-3) hosts St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura at 7 p.m. on Saturday at RochesterRegional Stadium in the section semifinals.

Schaeffer ends the season 4-11-1.

Schaeffer Academy#0#0#—#0

Lourdes#0#5#—#5

No. 9 Schaeffer Academy: No stats provided.

No. 1 Lourdes: Joey Lonzo 1 goal, 3 assists; Cole Smith 1 goal; Sam Theobald 1 goal; Blake Moynagh 1 goal; Jack Broadbent 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Glason Owens 3 saves.

SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS