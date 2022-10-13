We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, October 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys soccer results for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 12, 2022 09:51 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Lourdes 5, Schaeffer Academy 0

ROCHESTER — Ninth-seeded Schaeffer Academy played No. 1 Lourdes even in the first half before the Eagles scored five goals in the second half to pull away in Section 1A quarterfinal play.

Cole Smith scored seven minutes into the second half to put Lourdes on top. The Eagles then scored four goals in the next 10 minutes.

Blake Moynagh, Sam Theobald, and Jack Broadbent score all from Joey Lozno assists. Broadbent then fed Lonzo to finish the scoring.

"Schaeffer had a great defensive game plan and held Joey in check for the first half," Lourdes coach Sean Kane said. "Joey had a great second half and Cole Smith continues to be a leader for us, starting the scoring."

Glason Owens had three saves to post the shutout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lourdes (11-3-3) hosts St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura at 7 p.m. on Saturday at RochesterRegional Stadium in the section semifinals.

Schaeffer ends the season 4-11-1.

Lourdes 5, Schaeffer Academy 0
Schaeffer Academy#0#0#—#0
Lourdes#0#5#—#5
No. 9 Schaeffer Academy: No stats provided.
No. 1 Lourdes: Joey Lonzo 1 goal, 3 assists; Cole Smith 1 goal; Sam Theobald 1 goal; Blake Moynagh 1 goal; Jack Broadbent 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Glason Owens 3 saves.

SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 2, Lake City 1
Lake City#1#—#1
St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura#1#1#—#2
No. 5 Lake City: No stats provided.
No. 4 St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura: Mason Apse 1 assist; Conner Gransee 1 goal; Jovani Iglesias 1 goal; Jace Ferguson 1 assist. Goalie: Marcus Rinard 11 saves.

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORESBOYS SOCCERMEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Soccer Results Scores graphic
Prep
Girls soccer results for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.
October 12, 2022 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
October 12, 2022 09:52 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Class A boys state soccer: PIZM
Prep
High school soccer postseason schedule: Lourdes boys and girls both earn No. 1 seeds
The PIZM boys received the top seed in Section 2A, while the St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura girls are No. 1 in 1A. The Mayo boys are No. 1 in Section 1AAA.
October 12, 2022 09:45 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
October 12, 2022 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports