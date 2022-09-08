Boys soccer results for Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022
A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.
NON-CONFERENCE
Byron 2, Winona 2, OT
Winona#0#2#0#0#—#2
Byron#1#1#0#0#—#2
Winona: Mason Mueller 1 goal; Nico Stern 1 goal. Goalie: Max Uribe 18 saves.
Byron: Noah Schrooten 1 assist; Kevin Thomason 1 goal; Jaxon Boyunton 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Thomas Felty 8 saves.
