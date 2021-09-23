Boys soccer state rankings: Winona, Pine Island/Z-M in top 10
Winona is ranked 10th in the Class AA boys soccer poll and Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa ninth in Class A.
Class AAA
1. Wayzata
2. Maple Grove
3. East Ridge
4. Lakeville South
5. Minnetonka
6. Stillwater
7. Minneapolis Southwest
8. St. Paul Central
9. Champlin Park
10. Duluth East
Class AA
1. DeLaSalle
2. Orono
3. Mahtomedi
4. Hill-Murray
5. Holy Angels
6. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
7. Worthingon
8. Richfield
9. Willmar
10. Winona
Class A
1. St. Paul Academy
2. Providence Academy
3. Southwest Christian
4. Holy Family
5. St. Paul Washington
6. St. Paul Humboldt
7. St. Cloud Cathedral
8. St. Croix Prep
9. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa
10. Breck
