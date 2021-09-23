SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Boys soccer state rankings: Winona, Pine Island/Z-M in top 10

Winona is ranked 10th in the Class AA boys soccer poll and Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa ninth in Class A.

091420.S.RPB.BYRON.PIZM.BSOC.06003.jpg
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Dan Mikaeo (7) kicks the ball in front of Byron's AJ Bishop (2) during a boys soccer match last season in Byron. PIZM is ranked ninth in the latest Class A state poll. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist
September 23, 2021 09:05 AM
Class AAA

1. Wayzata

2. Maple Grove

3. East Ridge

4. Lakeville South

5. Minnetonka

6. Stillwater

7. Minneapolis Southwest

8. St. Paul Central

9. Champlin Park

10. Duluth East

Class AA

1. DeLaSalle

2. Orono

3. Mahtomedi

4. Hill-Murray

5. Holy Angels

6. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

7. Worthingon

8. Richfield

9. Willmar

10. Winona

Class A

1. St. Paul Academy

2. Providence Academy

3. Southwest Christian

4. Holy Family

5. St. Paul Washington

6. St. Paul Humboldt

7. St. Cloud Cathedral

8. St. Croix Prep

9. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa

10. Breck

