Boys soccer teams to watch: Century, PIZM eye deep runs

SECTION 1AAA

• Lakeville South (12-0-1): The Cougars are the top team in Section 1AAA, having gone undefeated in the regular season in the tough South Suburban Conference and currently ranked second in Class AAA. They are also a perfect 5-0 in section play, knocking off the likes of Owatonna (3-2), Mayo (3-1) and Century (1-0). Minnesota-scores.net has them with a QRF of 102.8, which is not only tops in Class AAA but also the state. Loic Mesanvi has scored over half of their goals this season with 20, while also being second on the team in assists with five. They also knocked off Century 1-0 less than two weeks ago.

• Century (13-2): A year after falling to Northfield in the Section 1AA championship, the Panthers have followed it up with their first Big Nine Conference title since 2006 and have their eyes set on a state tournament berth. Goalkeeper Charlie Odell and the defense led by centerback Luke Dallmann have recorded 10 shutouts, while the offense has been humming with Max Comfere leading the way. The Panthers have outscored teams 51-7, with their only losses coming to section foes Northfield and Lakeville South.

• Mayo (11-3): Winners of nine of their past 10, the Spartans finished just behind Century in the Big Nine standings with a 9-2 conference mark. Their only losses have come against Mankato West (2-1), Lakeville South (3-1) and Century (1-0) -- teams with a combined record of 35-6-1. A solid and deep group has seen 14 different players net a goal, with four of them recording four or more.

SECTION 1AA

• Winona (10-5-1): The Winhawks lost three straight after reaching a 9-2-1 mark and being ranked 10th in Class AA. They snapped those woes with a victory over La Crescent-Hokah on Saturday. Winona is 4-2 in section play with wins over Byron, Kasson-Mantorville, Albert Lea and Red Wing, but lost to Austin. Its QRF value is 62.8, good for 13th in Class AA.

• Byron (9-5-1): The Bears started the season 0-3-1 with a draw to Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (which is 12-0-2 overall and ranked eighth in Class A) and a loss to Winona. They are 9-2 since, with wins over Kasson-Mantorville, Lourdes, Faribault and Austin. They are 3-1 in section play and also have a 2-0 victory over a tough Dover-Eyota squad.

• Austin (4-6-3): The four-time defending Section 1A champions make the leap to Class AA with Minnesota adding a third class this year. They have struggled at times this season, but three of their six losses have come against Class AAA schools Owatonna, Century and Mayo. They do have section wins over Red Wing, Albert Lea and Winona but have lost to both Faribault and Byron.

SECTION 1A

• Dover-Eyota (10-4-2): Last year’s Section 1A runner-up, the Eagles started the year 0-2-1 but have been surging recently and have a 10-2-1 section record. D-E dropped just one game — a 1-0 loss to Lourdes — since Sept. 13 and has section wins over La Crescent-Hokah, Winona Cotter, Caledonia and St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura. The Eagles won the Three Rivers Conference with an 8-1-1 mark.

• La Crescent-Hokah (9-4-2): The Lancers finished second in the Three Rivers behind Dover-Eyota but they have a higher QRF value (46.5) and class ranking (16) than anyone else in the section. They have also averaged the most goals per game in the section at 2.5. Joey Schreier (seven goals, 12 assists) and Wyatt Farrell (10 goals, five assists) are a duo to watch. Their four losses have come to Dover-Eyota, Lourdes, Winona and La Crosse Aquinas as they are 8-2-2 in section play.

• Lourdes (6-8-2): One of the more intriguing teams, with a record that's deceiving. The Eagles are a perfect 4-0 in section play, having knocked off Dover-Eyota and La Crescent-Hokah. McKaid Schotzko leads the team with eight goals, while Trent Neff and Joey Lonzo each have netted six. Lonzo leads the team with seven assists.

SECTION 2A

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (12-0-2): The Wildcats capped off an unbeaten season with a 4-0 victory in the regular season finale over Cannon Falls. They've outscored opponents by an incredible 63-8 margin, with impressive wins over Winona and Dover-Eyota. They are also the only public school to be ranked in state Class A, coming in at No. 8 .