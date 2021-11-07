Boys state cross country notebook: LARPH's Tyler Rislov places sixth in Class A

NORTHFIELD -- One didn't even have to ask how Tyler Rislov was feeling after finishing Saturday's Class A boys state cross country meet.

His smile said it all.

The Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston senior capped off his high school career in style with a sixth-place finish that saw him finish in 16 minutes and 38.42 seconds at St. Olaf College.

"I knew I had to go out with a good one," Rislov said. "My goal was top 10 so I'm really excited right now."

As a sophomore, Rislov finished 112th and was primed to learn from that experience. Rislov's strategy this time was to stay at a comfortable pace that was good enough for him to be in position for when it came to getting to the big hill in mile 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

He checked in at 13th at the one-mile maker before moving up four spots by the time he reached two miles. His 6:07.12 in the final 1.1 miles was the fourth-fastest mark during that stretch.

"This is a really big race and everyone's trying to go as hard as they can for the last race," Rislov said. "That hill hill and last mile, can really get to your legs. You just have to keep chugging along that last 800 meters and sometimes you just can't make it to the finish."

"He's a great runner," said teammate Andrew Hoiness, who finished 32nd (17:18.56). "I love competing with him every single day in practice."

Fresh off the program's first section championship, LARPH finished 13th as a team with 230 points. They had finished 15th in the program's first state appearance in 2019.

"These guys are special," Hoiness said. "I'm going to miss these guys next year."

Lourdes' Turlington places 12th

Lourdes senior Kevin Turlington had dealt with a flu bug all week leading up to Saturday, but the Lourdes senior didn't let that stop him from garnering all-state honors with a 12th-place finish (16:54.59) in the Class A state meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although, he was a little under the weather, the Section 1A champion still turned in a performance he was more than happy with.

"I'm not mad, I dealt with flu stuff all week," Turlington said. "I'm actually proud of myself because I went out there and give it my best."

As a team, the Eagles placed 12th with 229 points. It was Lourdes first appearance since 2006.

"This was really awesome, because it's hard to get to state as a team," Turlington said. "It's very competitive, so were really happy to do this together."

ADVERTISEMENT

Fellow seniors Nathan Renier and Jack Archbold finished 44th (17:27.59) and 86th (17:53.17), respectively. For Renier, that was a personal best.

"I wasn't really expecting much since this was our first time making state as a team in 15 years, " Renier said. "It was a blast. Especially with it being Kevin, Jack and I's senior year."

Perham senior Jakob McCleary (16:09.64) finished first in Class A, while Nova Classical Academy won the team title with 122 points.

Other notes

This was the first MSHSL state cross country meet that saw three classes. Mayo sophomore Ryan Gwaltney placed 96th (17:06.78) and John Marshall senior Garret Eick finished 119th (17:22.89) in the first-ever Class AAA boys cross country state race. Minnetonka junior Nick Gilles took home the individual title (15:22.81), while Wayzata won the team title with 96 points, followed by Minneapolis Southwest (118).

Winona Senior High finished 15th in Class AA led by junior Myles Rasmussen, who took 62nd (17:40.31). It was the Winhawks 16th state appearance.

Red Wing senior Aaron Freier led the area boys in Class AA with a 56th place finish (17:33.70). Stewartville freshman Josh Langseth finished 76th (17:4615), while Plainview-Elgin-Millville senior Baylor Hagen took 102nd (18:05.43).

Link to full results: https://results.wayzatatiming.com/meets/11779