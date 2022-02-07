Boys state hockey poll: Cretin-Derham Hall, Hermantown are No. 1
CLASS AA
1. Cretin-Derham Hall
2. Hill-Murray
3. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
4. Andover
5. Wayzata
6. Maple Grove
7. Roseau
8. Moorhead
9. Lakeville South
10. Rogers
CLASS A
1. Hermantown
2. Warroad
3. Mahtomedi
4. Delano
5. Minneapolis
6. Fergus Falls
7. Alexandria
8. Little Falls
9. Detroit Lakes
10. Duluth Denfeld
