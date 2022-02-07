SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Boys state hockey poll: Cretin-Derham Hall, Hermantown are No. 1

Hockey graphic
February 07, 2022 07:50 AM
CLASS AA

1. Cretin-Derham Hall

2. Hill-Murray

3. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

4. Andover

5. Wayzata

6. Maple Grove

7. Roseau

8. Moorhead

9. Lakeville South

10. Rogers

CLASS A

1. Hermantown

2. Warroad

3. Mahtomedi

4. Delano

5. Minneapolis

6. Fergus Falls

7. Alexandria

8. Little Falls

9. Detroit Lakes

10. Duluth Denfeld

