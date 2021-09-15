Boys state soccer poll: Century checks in at No. 9 in Class AAA
Century has moved from 10th ranked to ninth in the latest Class AAA boys soccer poll. The Panthers are 6-0 and have allowed just one goal this season. In Cass A, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa is ranked ninth.
Class AAA
1. Wayzata
2. East Ridge
3. Minnetonka
4. Maple Grove
5. St. Paul Central
6. Lakeville South
7. Stillwater
8. Minneapolis Washburn
9. Century
10. Minneapolis Southwest
Class AA
1. DeLaSalle
2. Orono
3. Hill-Murray
4. Holy Angels
5. Mahtomedi
6. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
7. Richfield
8. Worthington
9. Alexandria
10. St. Thomas Academy
Class A
1. St. Paul Academy
2. Providence Academy
3. Southwest Christian
4. Holy Family
5. St. Paul Washington
6. Minnehaha Academy
7. Breck
8. St. Croix Prep
9. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa
10. Cristo Rey Jesuit
