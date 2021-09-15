SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Boys state soccer poll: Century checks in at No. 9 in Class AAA

Century has moved from 10th ranked to ninth in the latest Class AAA boys soccer poll. The Panthers are 6-0 and have allowed just one goal this season. In Cass A, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa is ranked ninth.

101520.S.RPB.CENTURY.BSOCCER.270.jpg
Century’s Noah Gjervik (4) controls the ball during a Section 1AA quarterfinal soccer match against Lakeville South on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Century High School in Rochester. Century, with plenty of help from Gjervik, is ranked ninth this season in Class AAA. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott
September 15, 2021 01:08 PM
Class AAA

1. Wayzata

2. East Ridge

3. Minnetonka

4. Maple Grove

5. St. Paul Central

6. Lakeville South

7. Stillwater

8. Minneapolis Washburn

9. Century

10. Minneapolis Southwest

Class AA

1. DeLaSalle

2. Orono

3. Hill-Murray

4. Holy Angels

5. Mahtomedi

6. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

7. Richfield

8. Worthington

9. Alexandria

10. St. Thomas Academy

Class A

1. St. Paul Academy

2. Providence Academy

3. Southwest Christian

4. Holy Family

5. St. Paul Washington

6. Minnehaha Academy

7. Breck

8. St. Croix Prep

9. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa

10. Cristo Rey Jesuit

