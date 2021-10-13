SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Boys state soccer rankings: Century 10th in Class AAA; PIZM 10th in Class A

Century, which won the Big Nine Conference regular-season title this season, is ranked 10th in Class AAA. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa is ranked 10th in Class A.

PIZM soccer
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa sophomore Kaleb Lochner gets ready to send in a crossing shot during earlier this season against Lake City. Post Bulletin file photo / Alex VandenHouten
October 13, 2021 10:00 AM
Class AAA

1. Maple Grove

2. Lakeville South

3. East Ridge

4. Champlin Park

5. Minneapolis Southwest

6. Wayzata

7. Minnetonka

8. Duluth East

9. St. Paul Central

10. Century

Class AA

1. DeLaSalle

2. Orono

3. Hill-Murray

4. Worthington

5. Mahtomedi

6. Richfield

7. Willmar

8. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

9. Two Rivers

10. Duluth Denfield

Class A

1. St. Paul Academy

2. St. Paul Washington

3. Providence Academy

4. Southest Christian

5. Holy Famiy

6. Trinity

7. St. Paul Humboldt

8. St. Cloud Cathedral

9. Breck

10. Pine Island/Z-M

