Boys state soccer rankings: Century 10th in Class AAA; PIZM 10th in Class A
Century, which won the Big Nine Conference regular-season title this season, is ranked 10th in Class AAA. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa is ranked 10th in Class A.
Class AAA
1. Maple Grove
2. Lakeville South
3. East Ridge
4. Champlin Park
5. Minneapolis Southwest
6. Wayzata
7. Minnetonka
8. Duluth East
9. St. Paul Central
10. Century
Class AA
1. DeLaSalle
2. Orono
3. Hill-Murray
4. Worthington
5. Mahtomedi
6. Richfield
7. Willmar
8. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
9. Two Rivers
10. Duluth Denfield
Class A
1. St. Paul Academy
2. St. Paul Washington
3. Providence Academy
4. Southest Christian
5. Holy Famiy
6. Trinity
7. St. Paul Humboldt
8. St. Cloud Cathedral
9. Breck
10. Pine Island/Z-M
