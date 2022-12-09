Boys swimming and diving '22-'23: Century, Mayo are primed for strong seasons

CENTURY PANTHERS

Head coach: Linda Freeman (13th year). Assistant coaches: James Duffrin, Brett Maronde (diving).

Last season: The Panthers were 8-0 in dual meets, won the Big Nine Conference championship and were Section 1AA runners-up.

Top returning: Jack Homme (All-Conference), Jensen Richard (All-Conference), Albert Hu (All-Conference), Nate Kram (All-Conference), Owen Kelly (All-Conference).

Season outlook: The Panthers will be the favorite to defend their Big Nine championship and figure to be in the running for a Section 1AA title. Five All-Big Nine selections return, including Jack Homme, who was a state entrant in two relay events. Aside from the All-Conference returnees, other key members back include senior Nathan Zhang, junior Felix Lu, sophomore Joe Vesterby and freshman Grady Bargfrede. Some top newcomers include Matthew Ding, Grant Garrison, Eli Holmes and Gavin Potter. Experienced assistant coach James Duffrin joins the team to help develop the newcomers and provide experience to the entire team.

Coach Freeman says: “As we do every year, we start this season 0-0. There are no givens and the only way to get through to the ultimate season-end goals is a no-drama commitment to the hard work that it takes to achieve success. Having a fun focus for practices, working to bring along our new team members, and being a true team in every sense by supporting one another in and out of the pool are the ingredients for a great season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ROSTER

(* — Team captains)

Seniors: Jon Chen*, Jack Homme*, Jonathan Ip, Jensen Richard*, Nathan Zhang*. Juniors: Brett Boie, Albert Hu, Nathan Kram, Felix Lu. Sophomores: Owen Kelly, Chase Lucier, Alec Rhoades, Joe Vesterby, Dean Wang. Freshmen: Grady Bargfrede, Kael Berry, Ethan Horton, Jayson Lee, Andrew Linden, Everett Nord, Zayn Polis, William Truskowski, Otto Ward. Eighth-graders: Thomas Soderberg, Silas Wagstaff.

Newcomers

Senior: Jonathan Ip. Junior: Zach Jian-Gross. Freshmen: Eli Holmes, Gavin Potter. Eighth-graders: Josiah Church, Matthew Ding, Grant Garrison, William Holz. Seventh-graders: Caiden Waugh, Christian Waugh.

Noah Lemke is one of the top returning swimmers for John Marshall for the 2022-23 season. The Rockets are thin on numbers with just 19 swimmers on the squad this season. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

JOHN MARSHALL ROCKETS

Head coach: Paul Bachman (37th year). Assistant coaches: Kendrick Bachman, Greg Andrews (diving).

Last year: The Rockets finished 4-5 in dual meets, placed seventh at the Big Nine Conference meet and were sixth at the Section 1AA meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top returners: Ryan Jirik, Noah Lemke, Maxwell Nguyen, John Njeru, Paul Njeru, Eli Norris, Andrew Ogren, Andrew Sonnabend, Alex Younk.

Outlook: The Rockets are already limited by a very thin roster and were hurt with some injuries, a transfer and their lone diver deciding not to compete this season. The roster consists of just 19 swimmers and with the lack of depth, the Rockets are unlikely to manage many wins in dual meets or have a strong showing in the postseason meets. The Rockets will count on their veterans to carry the load. Andrew Ogren heads a strong senior class of nine swimmers, but there are just 10 swimmers combined in grades 7-11.

Coach Bachman says: “(We have) a good group of young men that have made every practice so far, and seem to enjoy the work. We are very top-heavy on upperclassmen, so leadership of the group is in very good hands with the captains. This group will continue to improve over the course of the season. With the (school district) boundary changes, we continue to lose swimmers.”

ROSTER

Returning

(* — Team captains)

Seniors: Ayden Graves, Micah Hanson, Ryan Jirik*, Noah Lemke, Eli Norris, Andrew Ogren, William Reiter, Andrew Sonnabend*, Alex Younk*. Juniors: Luke Leidl, John Njeru, Paul Njeru. Sophomore: Maxwell Nguyen. Freshman: Brennan Harrod. Eighth-graders: Konrad Deetz, Ivan Mamaril.

Newcomers

ADVERTISEMENT

Sophomore: Hudsen Auger. Seventh-graders: Jonathan Harrod, Mason Nguyen.

Logan Atkinson placed 15th in the state in Class AA in the 100 backstroke during the 2021-22 boys swimming and diving season. The junior is one of five All-Big Nine swimmers for Mayo this season. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

MAYO SPARTANS

Head co-coaches: Ted Dow, Scott Diercks. Assistants: Greg Andrews (diving), Brett Maronde (diving).

Last Season: The Spartans finished 7-1 in dual meets, fourth in the Big Nine Conference meet and fourth in the Section 1AA meet.

Top returning: Aiden Johnson (All-Conference), Alonso Montori (All-Conference), Logan Atkinson (All-Conference), Eoin Porrata (All-Conference), Ben Weingarten (All-Conference).

Season outlook: The Spartans return five All-Big Nine swimmers including Logan Atkinson, who placed 15th at state in the 100 backstroke last season. The breaststroke and butterfly will also be team strengths. With the strong returning swimmers, the Spartans look to finish in the top three at both the Big Nine and Section 1A meets. Senior newcomer Payton Mitchell will aid the Spartans, but they will also have to rely on their youth as about two-thirds of the swimmers are sophomores or younger.

Coach Dow says: "This is the largest team (37) that Mayo has had in at least the last 15 years. That being said, it seems that they are already bonding greatly. It will be great to watch these young men compete and cheer each other on.”

ROSTER

Returning

(* — Team captains)

Seniors: Braden Armstrong, Caleb Fogelson, Aiden Johnson*, Alonso Montori*, Anthony Pressnall. Juniors: Simon Argue, Logan Atkinson, Matthew Benscoter, Wa-Se-a-Ka Davenport, Noah Larson, Samuel Pike. Sophomores: Quinn Collins, Nicklaus Gustafson, Schafer Hallan Cheney, Nikhil Kaufman, Eoin Porrata, Langston Rider, Alex Robinson, Neil Tollefson, Matias Vega, Ben Weingarten. Freshman: William Boorjian. Eighth-graders: William Leasure, Brijen Tollefson.

Newcomers

Senior: Payton Mitchell. Sophomores: Joshua Andrada, Joshuiia Rabinstein, Sahir Shah Freshmen: Aidan Carnell, Evan Cunningham, Kayvon Kalantari, Reid Mitchell. Eighth-graders: Ethan Fang, Andrew Lin-Jankowski. Seventh-graders: Oliver Argue, Shea Collins, Elliot Klee, Martin Wieland.