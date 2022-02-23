Boys swimming and diving results: Century in title contention after strong 1AA preliminary round

Century puts itself in contention for a possible Section 1AA team title in boys swimming and diving after a strong preliminary round in the swimming portion of the meet on Wednesday at Rochester Recreation Center.

The top eight swimmers and relays in each event in the prelims advance to Friday's championship finals while those who placed 9-16 will swim in the consolation finals.

Century had a pair of relays earn the top spot during prelim action. The 200 freestyle relay was made up of Jack Homme, Nate Kram, Jameson Bargfree and Aidan Nord. The 400 freestyle relay featured Homme, Bargfrede, Nord and Owen Kelly.

Century had five individuals also earn a spot in the championship finals in two individual events as well: Kram (second in the 50 freestyle, fifth in the 100 breaststroke), Nord (third in 100 freestyle, fifth in 50 freestyle), Homme (third in 100 butterfly, fourth in 200 freestyle), Kelly (sixth 100 freestyle, eighth 200 freestyle) and Jensen Richard (sixth in 200 individual medley, seventh in 100 breaststroke.

Sophomores Tucker Holmes and Jayden Edmonson both had a couple of top finishes for John Marshall to earn a spot in the finals. Holmes was the prelim winner in the 500 freestyle and he was second in the 200 freestyle. Edmonson won the 100 backstroke and he was third in the 200 freestyle.

Mayo's Logan Atkinson (second in the 100 backstroke, eight in 50 freestyle), Aidan Johnson (fourth in 100 butterfly, fifth in 100 backstroke) and Alonso Montori (fourth in 100 freestyle, fifth in 200 IM) all earn a spot in the finals in two individual events.

Other Century swimmers earning a spot in the finals in one event were Joe Vesterby (sixth in 100 backstroke), Andrew Linden (seventh in 500 freestyle), Grady Bargfrede (eighth in 500 freestyle), Albert Hu (eighth in 100 butterfly) and Nathan Zhang (eighth in 100 breaststroke).

For Mayo, Ben Weingarten (fourth in 500 freestyle), Bryan Chen (sixth in 500 freestyle) and Eoin Porrata (eighth in 200 IM) all earned a spot in the finals in one event as did John Marshall's Andrew Ogren (seventh in 200 IM).

The championship and consolation finals will be at noon Friday at Rochester Recreation Center. Any swimmer or relay that places in the top two or meets a pre-set time standard will earn a Class AA state berth.

The diving competition is being held on at 6 p.m. Thursday in Farmington with the top four finishers earning state berths.