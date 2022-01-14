Boys swimming and diving results for Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
John Marshall 93, Albert Lea 63
JM winners
200 medley relay — John Marshall (Jayden Edmonson, Andrew Ogren, Tucker Holmes, Elliot Anderson) 1:49.64.
200 IM — Holmes 2:13.86.
50 freestyle — Jayden Edmonson 22.78.
Diving — Kevin Bossou 207.60
100 butterfly — Ogren 59.53.
100 freestyle — Edmonson 49.51.
200 freestyle relay — John Marshall (Holmes, Ogren, John Njeru, Edmonson) 1:37.45.
100 backstroke — Ogren 1:00.47 (exhibition).
100 breaststroke — Holmes 1:09.04 (ex).
400 freestyle relay — John Marshall (Andrew Sonnabend, Paul Njeru, Noah Lemke, John Njeru) 4:11.07 (ex).
