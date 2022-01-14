SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Boys swimming and diving results for Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.

Swimming Results Scores graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 13, 2022 10:31 PM
BIG NINE CONFERENCE

John Marshall 93, Albert Lea 63

JM winners

200 medley relay — John Marshall (Jayden Edmonson, Andrew Ogren, Tucker Holmes, Elliot Anderson) 1:49.64.

200 IM — Holmes 2:13.86.

50 freestyle — Jayden Edmonson 22.78.

Diving — Kevin Bossou 207.60

100 butterfly — Ogren 59.53.

100 freestyle — Edmonson 49.51.

200 freestyle relay — John Marshall (Holmes, Ogren, John Njeru, Edmonson) 1:37.45.

100 backstroke — Ogren 1:00.47 (exhibition).

100 breaststroke — Holmes 1:09.04 (ex).

400 freestyle relay — John Marshall (Andrew Sonnabend, Paul Njeru, Noah Lemke, John Njeru) 4:11.07 (ex).

