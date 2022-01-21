Boys swimming and diving results for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Century 93, John Marshall 82

Top 2 finishers

200 medley relay — 1. Century (Andrew Linden, Nate Kram, Albert Hu, Jameson Bargfrede) 1:47.73, 2. Century (Joe Vesterby, Jensen Richard, Ethan Werts, Drew Shin) 1:51.35.

200 freestyle — 1. Tucker Holmes (JM) 1:52.77, 2. Owen Kelly (C) 1:55.75.

200 IM — 1. Andrew Ogren (JM) 2:09.68, 2. Richard (C) 2:14.32.

ADVERTISEMENT

50 freestyle — 1. Aidan Nord (C) 22.77, 2. Nate Kram (C) 23.17.

Diving — 1. Kevin Bossou (JM) 209.45, 2. Silas Wagstaff (C) 157.10.

100 butterfly — 1. Werts (C) 1:02.94, 2. Hu (C) 1:03.25.

100 freestyle — 1. Nord (C) 50.09, 2. Kelly (C) 51.22.

500 freestyle — 1. Holmes (JM) 5:05.35, 2. Richard (C) 5:35.65.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Nord, Kelly, Andrew Linden, Kram) 1:34.90, 2. John Marshall (Ogren, Bossou, John Njeru, Holmes) 1:38.27.

100 backstroke — 1. Andrew Linden (C) 1:01.83 (exhibition), Joe Vesterby (C) 1:02.59 (ex).

100 breaststroke — 1. Kram (C) 1:05.98 (ex), 2. Ogren (JM) 1:06.06.

ADVERTISEMENT

400 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Richard, Joe Vesterby, Grady Bargfrede, Davin Tukua) 3:56.74 (ex), 2. Century (Nord, Hu, Drew Shin, Kelly) 4:18.84 (ex).

Notes: Century is now 6-0 on the season.