Boys swimming and diving results for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
AUSTIN INVITATIONAL
Team scores
1. Mayo 438, Cedar Falls 434, Northfield 417, Austin 320, Owatonna 261, Mankato East 260, John Marshall 106, Mason City 41, Century 20.
Individual results (Winners)
200 medley relay — 1. Cedar Falls, 1:44.15
200 freestyle — 1. Matthew Larson (Owatonna) 1:51.09
200 IM — 1. Cole Wilson (Cedar Falls) 2:00.30
50 freestyle — 1. Drew Langner (Cedar Falls) 22.94
Diving — 1. Cole Piepho (Owatonna) 337.75
100 butterfly — 1. Aiden Johnson (Mayo) 55.60
100 freestyle — 1. Alonso Montori (Mayo) 49.18
500 freestyle — 1. John Butler (Cedar Falls) 1:06.52
200 freestyle relay — 1. Cedar Falls, 1:33.75
100 backstroke — 1. John Butler (Cedar Falls) 53.41
100 breaststroke — 1. Peyton Truman (Northfield) 1:02.50
400 freestyle relay — 1. Cedar Falls, 3:23.74.