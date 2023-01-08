99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
|
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys swimming and diving results for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023

A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.

Swimming Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
January 07, 2023 10:37 PM
AUSTIN INVITATIONAL

Team scores

1. Mayo 438, Cedar Falls 434, Northfield 417, Austin 320, Owatonna 261, Mankato East 260, John Marshall 106, Mason City 41, Century 20.

Individual results (Winners)

200 medley relay — 1. Cedar Falls, 1:44.15

200 freestyle — 1. Matthew Larson (Owatonna) 1:51.09

200 IM — 1. Cole Wilson (Cedar Falls) 2:00.30

50 freestyle — 1. Drew Langner (Cedar Falls) 22.94

Diving — 1. Cole Piepho (Owatonna) 337.75

100 butterfly — 1. Aiden Johnson (Mayo) 55.60

100 freestyle — 1. Alonso Montori (Mayo) 49.18

500 freestyle — 1. John Butler (Cedar Falls) 1:06.52

200 freestyle relay — 1. Cedar Falls, 1:33.75

100 backstroke — 1. John Butler (Cedar Falls) 53.41

100 breaststroke — 1. Peyton Truman (Northfield) 1:02.50

400 freestyle relay — 1. Cedar Falls, 3:23.74.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
