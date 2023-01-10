99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys swimming and diving results for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.

Swimming Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
January 09, 2023 11:06 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Saturday's results

MAROON AND GOLD INVITATIONAL

MAROON DIVISION

Team scores

1. East Ridge 498. 2. Century 446, 3. Lakeville South 356, 4. Hudson (Wis.) 352, 5. Stillwater 339.5, 6. Orono 335, 7. Lakeville North 320, 8. Sartell-St. Stephen 303.5, 9. Eau Claire Memorial-North (Wis.) 197, 10. Winona 172,11. Anoka 92, 12. Coon Rapids 84.

Individual results

(Century, Winona top 8)

ADVERTISEMENT

200 medley relay — 6. Century (Anderew Linden, Jensen Richard, Jack Homme, Nathan Kram) 1:42.25, 7. Winona (Colin White, Matthew Bricco, Jared Loos, Elijah Vieth) 1:45.46, 8. Century (Joe Vesterby, Nathan Zhang, William Truskowski, Owen Kelly) 1:45.78.

200 freestyle — 5. Homme (Century) 1:50.16, 6. Gavin Potter (Century) 1:50.35.

200 IM — 7. Andrew Linden (Century) 2:05.05.

50 freestyle — 7. Kram (Century) 22.89, 8. Kelly (Century) 22.95.

Diving — 7. Silas Wagstaff (Century) 291.70.

100 freestyle — 5. Homme (Century) 49.07, 8. Kelly (Century) 50.57.

500 freestyle — 4. Potter (Century) 4:57.40, 5. Linden (Century) 5:00.90.

200 freestyle relay — 6. Century (Homme, Eli Holmes, Kram, Kelly) 1:31.28 34.

ADVERTISEMENT

100 backstroke — 4. Richard (Century) 55.27, 7. White (Winona) 56.25.

100 breaststroke — 5. Bricco (Winona) 1:05.05, 7. Kram (Century) 1:06.13, 8. Holmes (Century) 1:06.32.

400 freestyle relay — 8. Century (Linden, Richard, Truskowsi, Potter) 3:29.78.

Related Topics: BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVINGPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.