Boys swimming and diving results for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023
Saturday's results
MAROON AND GOLD INVITATIONAL
MAROON DIVISION
Team scores
1. East Ridge 498. 2. Century 446, 3. Lakeville South 356, 4. Hudson (Wis.) 352, 5. Stillwater 339.5, 6. Orono 335, 7. Lakeville North 320, 8. Sartell-St. Stephen 303.5, 9. Eau Claire Memorial-North (Wis.) 197, 10. Winona 172,11. Anoka 92, 12. Coon Rapids 84.
Individual results
(Century, Winona top 8)
200 medley relay — 6. Century (Anderew Linden, Jensen Richard, Jack Homme, Nathan Kram) 1:42.25, 7. Winona (Colin White, Matthew Bricco, Jared Loos, Elijah Vieth) 1:45.46, 8. Century (Joe Vesterby, Nathan Zhang, William Truskowski, Owen Kelly) 1:45.78.
200 freestyle — 5. Homme (Century) 1:50.16, 6. Gavin Potter (Century) 1:50.35.
200 IM — 7. Andrew Linden (Century) 2:05.05.
50 freestyle — 7. Kram (Century) 22.89, 8. Kelly (Century) 22.95.
Diving — 7. Silas Wagstaff (Century) 291.70.
100 freestyle — 5. Homme (Century) 49.07, 8. Kelly (Century) 50.57.
500 freestyle — 4. Potter (Century) 4:57.40, 5. Linden (Century) 5:00.90.
200 freestyle relay — 6. Century (Homme, Eli Holmes, Kram, Kelly) 1:31.28 34.
100 backstroke — 4. Richard (Century) 55.27, 7. White (Winona) 56.25.
100 breaststroke — 5. Bricco (Winona) 1:05.05, 7. Kram (Century) 1:06.13, 8. Holmes (Century) 1:06.32.
400 freestyle relay — 8. Century (Linden, Richard, Truskowsi, Potter) 3:29.78.