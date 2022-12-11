SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys swimming and diving results for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022

A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.

Swimming Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
December 10, 2022 11:57 PM
HUTCHINSON INVITATIONAL

Team scores

1. Mankato East/Loyola 417, 2. Hutchinson 354, 3. Austin 329.5, 4. Mankato West 294.5, 5. Rosemount 289, 6. New Prague 280, 7. Montevideo 246, 8. Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield 115.

Austin top 4 finishes

200 medley relay — 2. Austin (Brent Dahl, Winston Walkup, Joey Hilkin, Lucas Myers) 1:47.40.

200 IM — 3. Brent Dahl 2:15.29.

50 freestyle — 2. Winston Walkup 23.29

100 butterfly — 3. Joey Hilkin 59.92.

100 freestyle — 2. Kenny Cabeen 52.23.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Austin (Winston Walkup, Joey Hilkin, Carter Holt, Kenny Cabeen) 1:36.27.

100 backstroke — 3. Brent Dahl 1:01.57.

100 breaststroke — 4. Winston Walkup 1:07.61.

400 freestyle relay — 4. Austin (Zach Evenson, Lucas Myers, Brent Dahl, Kenny Cabeen) 3:34.86.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
