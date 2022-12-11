Boys swimming and diving results for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
HUTCHINSON INVITATIONAL
Team scores
1. Mankato East/Loyola 417, 2. Hutchinson 354, 3. Austin 329.5, 4. Mankato West 294.5, 5. Rosemount 289, 6. New Prague 280, 7. Montevideo 246, 8. Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield 115.
Austin top 4 finishes
200 medley relay — 2. Austin (Brent Dahl, Winston Walkup, Joey Hilkin, Lucas Myers) 1:47.40.
200 IM — 3. Brent Dahl 2:15.29.
50 freestyle — 2. Winston Walkup 23.29
100 butterfly — 3. Joey Hilkin 59.92.
100 freestyle — 2. Kenny Cabeen 52.23.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Austin (Winston Walkup, Joey Hilkin, Carter Holt, Kenny Cabeen) 1:36.27.
100 backstroke — 3. Brent Dahl 1:01.57.
100 breaststroke — 4. Winston Walkup 1:07.61.
400 freestyle relay — 4. Austin (Zach Evenson, Lucas Myers, Brent Dahl, Kenny Cabeen) 3:34.86.