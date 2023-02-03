Boys swimming and diving results for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Mayo 91.5, John Marshall 76.5
Top two individuals, relay winners
200 medley relay — 1. Mayo (Logan Atkinson, Eoin Porrata, Aiden Johnson, Alonso Montori) 1:45.73.
200 freestyle — 1. Porrata (M) 1:58.37, 2. Payton Mitchell (M) 2:00.34.
200 IM — 1. Montori (M) 2:04.16, 2. Andrew Ogren (JM) 2:14.09.
50 freestyle — 1. Braden Armstrong (M) 24.0, Noah Larson (M) 24.44.
ADVERTISEMENT
Diving — 1. Kayvon Kalantari (M) 134.60, 2. Schafer Hallan Chene (M) 131.00.
100 butterfly — 1. Payton Mitchell (M ) 58.43, 2. Ben Weingarten (M) 59.94.
100 freestyle — 1. Atkinson (M) 52.80, 2. Larson (M) 53.64.
500 freestyle — 1. Johnson (M) 5:22.76, 2. Evan Cunningham (M) 5:55.79.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Mayo (Montori, Atkinson, Porrata, Larson) 1:37.70 (exhibition).
100 backstroke — 1. Atkinson (M) 59.30, (ex), 2. Nikhil Kaufman (M) 1:06.89 (ex).
100 breaststroke — 1. Montori (M) 1:05.35 (ex), 2. Porrata (M) 1:07.40 (ex).
400 freestyle relay — 1. Mayo (Mitchell, Larson, Weingarten, Johnson) 3:39.20 (ex).
ADVERTISEMENT
Century 92, Red Wing 65
Top two individuals, relay winners
200 medley relay — 1. Century (Owen Kelly, Nathan Kram, Albert Hu, Eli Holmes) 1:46.40.
200 freestyle — 1. Gavin Potter (C) 1:51.02, 2. Albert Hu (C) 2:00.05.
200 IM — 1. Grady Bargfrede (C) 2:04.94*, 2. Andrew Linden (C) 2:07.68.
50 freestyle — 1. Holmes (C) 23.75, 2. Ethatn Ihrke (RW) 23.94.
Diving — 1. Zach Mikkelson (RW) 197.0, 2. Silas Wagstaff ( RW) 168.40.
100 butterfly — 1. Hu (C) 56.77, 2. Ihrke (RW) 57.42.
100 freestyle — 1. Kram (C) 52.12, 2. Bargfrede (C) 53.53.
ADVERTISEMENT
500 freestyle — 1. Potter (C) 5:07.03, 2. Matthew Ding (C) 6:01.26.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Holmes, Hu, Linden, Kram) 1:34.24 (exhibition).
100 backstroke — 1. Jensen Richard (C) 58.27 (ex), 2. Jack Homme (C) 1:04.10 (ex).
100 breaststroke — 1. Homme (C) 1:06.12 (ex), 2. Richard (C) 1:07.33 (ex).
400 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Everett Nord, Joe Vesterby, Matthew Ding, Potter) 3:46.58 (ex).
* — Pool record.
Notes: Century finishes the regular season 9-0 in dual meets. The Big Nine Conference meet is up next on Feb. 11 at the Rochester Recreation Center.