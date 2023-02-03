99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys swimming and diving results for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.

John Marshall, Mayo boys swimming
Mayo's Payton Mitchell competes in the 100 butterfly during a boys swim meet against John Marshall on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Mitchell won the event and Mayo defeated JM 91.5-76.5 in the meet.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
February 02, 2023 10:51 PM
BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Mayo 91.5, John Marshall 76.5

Top two individuals, relay winners

200 medley relay — 1. Mayo (Logan Atkinson, Eoin Porrata, Aiden Johnson, Alonso Montori) 1:45.73.

200 freestyle — 1. Porrata (M) 1:58.37, 2. Payton Mitchell (M) 2:00.34.

200 IM — 1. Montori (M) 2:04.16, 2. Andrew Ogren (JM) 2:14.09.

50 freestyle — 1. Braden Armstrong (M) 24.0, Noah Larson (M) 24.44.

Diving — 1. Kayvon Kalantari (M) 134.60, 2. Schafer Hallan Chene (M) 131.00.

100 butterfly — 1. Payton Mitchell (M ) 58.43, 2. Ben Weingarten (M) 59.94.

100 freestyle — 1. Atkinson (M) 52.80, 2. Larson (M) 53.64.

500 freestyle — 1. Johnson (M) 5:22.76, 2. Evan Cunningham (M) 5:55.79.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Mayo (Montori, Atkinson, Porrata, Larson) 1:37.70 (exhibition).

100 backstroke — 1. Atkinson (M) 59.30, (ex), 2. Nikhil Kaufman (M) 1:06.89 (ex).

100 breaststroke — 1. Montori (M) 1:05.35 (ex), 2. Porrata (M) 1:07.40 (ex).

400 freestyle relay — 1. Mayo (Mitchell, Larson, Weingarten, Johnson) 3:39.20 (ex).

Century 92, Red Wing 65

Top two individuals, relay winners

200 medley relay — 1. Century (Owen Kelly, Nathan Kram, Albert Hu, Eli Holmes) 1:46.40.

200 freestyle — 1. Gavin Potter (C) 1:51.02, 2. Albert Hu (C) 2:00.05.

200 IM — 1. Grady Bargfrede (C) 2:04.94*, 2. Andrew Linden (C) 2:07.68.

50 freestyle — 1. Holmes (C) 23.75, 2. Ethatn Ihrke (RW) 23.94.

Diving — 1. Zach Mikkelson (RW) 197.0, 2. Silas Wagstaff ( RW) 168.40.

100 butterfly — 1. Hu (C) 56.77, 2. Ihrke (RW) 57.42.

100 freestyle — 1. Kram (C) 52.12, 2. Bargfrede (C) 53.53.

500 freestyle — 1. Potter (C) 5:07.03, 2. Matthew Ding (C) 6:01.26.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Holmes, Hu, Linden, Kram) 1:34.24 (exhibition).

100 backstroke — 1. Jensen Richard (C) 58.27 (ex), 2. Jack Homme (C) 1:04.10 (ex).

100 breaststroke — 1. Homme (C) 1:06.12 (ex), 2. Richard (C) 1:07.33 (ex).

400 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Everett Nord, Joe Vesterby, Matthew Ding, Potter) 3:46.58 (ex).

* — Pool record.
Notes: Century finishes the regular season 9-0 in dual meets. The Big Nine Conference meet is up next on Feb. 11 at the Rochester Recreation Center.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
