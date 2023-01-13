Boys swimming and diving results for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Northfield 95, Austin 85
(Austin top-two finishers)
200 medley relay: 2. Austin (Brent Dahl, Winston Walkup, Joey Hilkin, Kenny Cabeen) 1:434.36.
200 freestyle: 1. Winston Walkup 1:55.59.
200 IM: 2. Brent Dahl 2:09.73.
50 freestyle: 2. Zach Evenson 23.78.
Diving: 2. Riley Ferguson 174.45.
100 butterfly: 2. Brent Dahl 1:01.22.
100 freestyle: 2. Kenny Cabeen 52.20.
500 freestyle: 2. Lucas Myers 5:34.15.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Austin (Zach Evenson, Joey Hilkin, Carter Holt, Winston Walkup) 1:35.01.
100 backstroke: 2. Zach Evenson 1:03.66.
100 breastroke: 1. Winston Walkup 1:05.31; 2. Joey Hilkin 1:10.70.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Austin (Kenny Cabeen, Brent Dahl, Hunter Peters, Lucas Myers) 3:36.75; 2. Austin (Jackson Hilkin, Thomas Asmus, Zach Voogd, Noah Holt) 4:17.04.