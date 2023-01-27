Boys swimming and diving results for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Three-team meet held at Century
Team results
Century 94, John Marshall 77
John Marshal 88, Albert Lea 61
Century 89, Albert Lea 51
Individual winners
200 medley relay — Century (Jensen Richard, Eli Holmes, Albert Hu, Andrew Linden) 1:45.63.
200 freestyle — Jack Homme (C) 1:51.70.
200 IM — Gavin Potter (C) 2:06.64.
50 freestyle — Nathan Kram (C) 23.70.
Diving — Kael Berry (C) 151.55.
100 butterfly — Potter (C) 59.31.
100 freestyle — Holmes (C) 51.86.
500 freestyle — Linden (C) 5:09.05.
200 freestyle relay — Century (Owen Kelly, Kram, Potter, Homme) 1:39.87.
100 backstroke — Richard (C) 55.76.
100 breaststroke — Andrew Ogren (JM) 1:07.28.
400 freestyle relay — Century (Linden, Holmes, Richard, Homme) 3:27.16.
Notes: Jensen Richard set a pool record for Century in the 100 backstroke with a time of 55.76. Century is now 7-0 in dual meets.