STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys swimming and diving results for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.

Swimming Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
January 27, 2023 02:31 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Three-team meet held at Century

Team results

Century 94, John Marshall 77

John Marshal 88, Albert Lea 61

Century 89, Albert Lea 51

ADVERTISEMENT

Individual winners

200 medley relay — Century (Jensen Richard, Eli Holmes, Albert Hu, Andrew Linden) 1:45.63.

200 freestyle — Jack Homme (C) 1:51.70.

200 IM — Gavin Potter (C) 2:06.64.

50 freestyle — Nathan Kram (C) 23.70.

Diving — Kael Berry (C) 151.55.

100 butterfly — Potter (C) 59.31.

100 freestyle — Holmes (C) 51.86.

ADVERTISEMENT

500 freestyle — Linden (C) 5:09.05.

200 freestyle relay — Century (Owen Kelly, Kram, Potter, Homme) 1:39.87.

100 backstroke — Richard (C) 55.76.

100 breaststroke — Andrew Ogren (JM) 1:07.28.

400 freestyle relay — Century (Linden, Holmes, Richard, Homme) 3:27.16.

Notes: Jensen Richard set a pool record for Century in the 100 backstroke with a time of 55.76. Century is now 7-0 in dual meets.

Related Topics: BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVINGPB PREP SCORESMEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Lake City wrestling
Prep
High School Wrestling Focus: Lake City making a difference on and off the mat
The Tigers recently went up to pack meals for Feed My Starving Children, a nonprofit that provides meals for malnourished children across the globe.
January 27, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Hockey graphic
Prep
Girls hockey results for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
January 26, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Wrestling results graphic
Prep
Wrestling results for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
A scoreboard of wrestling results.
January 26, 2023 09:25 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
Top performances for area high school players.
January 26, 2023 09:03 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports