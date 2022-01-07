SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Boys swimming and diving results for Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.

Swimming Results Scores graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 06, 2022 09:07 PM
BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Winona 92, Austin 85

Winners

200 medley relay — Winona (Colin White, Julius Hanson, Gavin Nelson, Charlie Miller) 1:48.11.

200 freestyle — Winston Walkup (A) 1:58.60.

200 IM — Hanson (W) 2:10.50.

50 freestyle — Matthew Grush (A) 24.54.

Diving — Riley Ferguson (A) 166.45.

100 butterfly — Hanson (W) 57.63.

100 freestyle — White (W) 51.36.

500 freestyle — Elijah Vieth (W) 5:30.49.

200 freestyle relay — Austin (Grush, Lucas Myers, Carter Holt, Joey Hilkin) 1:42.26.

100 backstroke — White (W) 57.06.

100 breaststroke — Jackson Barry (A) 1:11.57.

400 freestyle relay — Winona (Hanson, Nelson, Miller, White) 3:37.01 (exhibition).

Related Topics: SWIMMING AND DIVINGLIVEBOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
