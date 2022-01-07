Boys swimming and diving results for Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Winona 92, Austin 85
Winners
200 medley relay — Winona (Colin White, Julius Hanson, Gavin Nelson, Charlie Miller) 1:48.11.
200 freestyle — Winston Walkup (A) 1:58.60.
200 IM — Hanson (W) 2:10.50.
50 freestyle — Matthew Grush (A) 24.54.
Diving — Riley Ferguson (A) 166.45.
100 butterfly — Hanson (W) 57.63.
100 freestyle — White (W) 51.36.
500 freestyle — Elijah Vieth (W) 5:30.49.
200 freestyle relay — Austin (Grush, Lucas Myers, Carter Holt, Joey Hilkin) 1:42.26.
100 backstroke — White (W) 57.06.
100 breaststroke — Jackson Barry (A) 1:11.57.
400 freestyle relay — Winona (Hanson, Nelson, Miller, White) 3:37.01 (exhibition).
