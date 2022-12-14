SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.

Swimming Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
December 13, 2022 11:06 PM
BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Northfield 91, John Marshall 76

John Marshall top two, relay winners

200 IM — 1. Andrew Ogren 2:11.96, 2. John Njeru 2:27.07.

100 breaststroke — 1. Ogren 1:06.59.

By Staff reports
What to read next
Mayo, Century/John Marshall girls hockey
Prep
Goalies steal show in Century/JM-Mayo matchup
Century/JM's Abigail Conners and Mayo's Grace Kober combined for 79 saves as the Panthers squeaked past the Spartans in overtime in an entertaining Big Nine Conference girls hockey game Tuesday.
December 14, 2022 12:34 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Girls hockey results for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022
A scoreboard of Tuesday's southeastern Minnesota girls hockey games.
December 13, 2022 11:16 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
December 13, 2022 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Boys hockey results for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022
A scoreboard of Tuesday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.
December 13, 2022 11:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports