Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Mayo 88, Red Wing 74
Top 2 individuals, relay winners
200 medley relay — 1. Mayo (Logan Atkinson, Ben Weingarten, Aiden Johnson, Alonso Montori) 1:49.22.
200 freestyle — 1. Payton Mitchell (M) 2:00.76, 2. Nicklaus Gustafson (M) 2:08.85
200 IM — 1. Ethan Ihrke (RW) 2:18.59, 2. Samuel Pike (M) 2:23.97.
50 freestyle — 1. Montori (M) 22.97, 2. Patrick Hines (RW) 25.49.
Diving — 1. Landen Nelson (RW) 181.15, 2. Kayvon Kalantari (M) 132.15.
100 butterfly — 1. Ihrke (RW) 57.48, 2. Alex Robinson (M) 1:05.19.
100 freestyle — 1. Atkinson (M) 53.27, 2. Johnson (M) 54.72.
500 freestyle — 1. Matthew Benscoter (M) 5:44.66, 2. William Leasure (M) 5:46.07.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Mayo (Simon Argue, Gustafson, Atkinson, Montori) 1:35.91.
100 backstroke — 1. Payton Mitchell (M) 1:01.68 (exhibition), 2. Argue (M) 1:09.49 (ex)
100 breaststroke — 1. Samuel Pike (M) 1:03.33 (ex), 2. Weingarten (M) 1:08.64 (ex).
400 freestyle relay — 1. Mayo (Mitchell, Robinson, Noah Larson, Weingarten) 3:44.13 (ex).