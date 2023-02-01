Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Century 95, Winona 79
Winners
200 medley relay — Century (Jensen Richard, Nathan Zhang, Albert Hu, Nathan Kram) 1:43.73.
200 freestyle — Jack Homme (C) 1:50.17.
200 IM — Gavin Potter (C) 2:05.91.
50 freestyle — Owen Kelly (C) 22.99
Diving — Silas Wagstaff (C) 180.80.
100 butterfly — Potter (C) 58.94.
100 freestyle — Homme (C) 49.48.
500 freestyle — Richard (C) 5:14.99.
200 freestyle relay — Century (Kram, Andrew Linden, Potter, Kelly) 1:33.00.
100 backstroke — Linden (C) 56.70.
100 breaststroke — Richard (C) 1:04.10.
400 freestyle relay — Century (Homme, Kram, Hu, Kelly) 3:23.03.
Notes: Century is now 7-0 in dual meets and wraps up the regular season with a meet on Thursday against Red Wing.
