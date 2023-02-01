6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.

Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Century's Joe Vesterby competes in the 100 yard butterfly during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester. Century defeated Winona 95-79 in the meet.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
February 01, 2023 12:21 AM
BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Century 95, Winona 79

Winners

200 medley relay — Century (Jensen Richard, Nathan Zhang, Albert Hu, Nathan Kram) 1:43.73.

200 freestyle — Jack Homme (C) 1:50.17.

200 IM — Gavin Potter (C) 2:05.91.

50 freestyle — Owen Kelly (C) 22.99

Diving — Silas Wagstaff (C) 180.80.

100 butterfly — Potter (C) 58.94.

100 freestyle — Homme (C) 49.48.

500 freestyle — Richard (C) 5:14.99.

200 freestyle relay — Century (Kram, Andrew Linden, Potter, Kelly) 1:33.00.

100 backstroke — Linden (C) 56.70.

100 breaststroke — Richard (C) 1:04.10.

400 freestyle relay — Century (Homme, Kram, Hu, Kelly) 3:23.03.

Notes: Century is now 7-0 in dual meets and wraps up the regular season with a meet on Thursday against Red Wing.

Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Prep
Photos: Century, Mayo, Winona boys swimming and diving on Jan. 31, 2023
Century hosted Mayo and Winona for a boys swimming and diving meet on Jan. 31, 2023.
January 31, 2023 08:58 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
