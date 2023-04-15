Boys tennis results for Friday, April 14, 2023
A scoreboard of boys tennis matches.
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Century 7, Northfield 0
Singles: Kian Rehfeldt (C) def. Blake Simon 6-3, 6-0; Paige Sargent (C) def. Parker Sneary 6-0, 6-0; Prabhav Kaginele (C) def. Felix Hanifl 6-0, 6-0; Rowan Johnson (C) def. Dyson McBroom 6-3, 6-3. Doubles: Cameron Nelson/David Sohn (C) def. Rueben Menk/Joe Grant 6-4, 6-1; Cory Li/Jason Zheng def. Carter Borovsky/Elias Bengston 6-0, 6-2; Soren Krych/Owen McMaster (C) def. Theo Menk/Kyle Bulfer 6-1, 6-2.
