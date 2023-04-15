99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys tennis results for Friday, April 14, 2023

A scoreboard of boys tennis matches.

Tennis Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
April 14, 2023 at 11:53 PM

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Century 7, Northfield 0

Singles: Kian Rehfeldt (C) def. Blake Simon 6-3, 6-0; Paige Sargent (C) def. Parker Sneary 6-0, 6-0; Prabhav Kaginele (C) def. Felix Hanifl 6-0, 6-0; Rowan Johnson (C) def. Dyson McBroom 6-3, 6-3. Doubles: Cameron Nelson/David Sohn (C) def. Rueben Menk/Joe Grant 6-4, 6-1; Cory Li/Jason Zheng def. Carter Borovsky/Elias Bengston 6-0, 6-2; Soren Krych/Owen McMaster (C) def. Theo Menk/Kyle Bulfer 6-1, 6-2.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Track and Field Scores Results graphic
Prep
Track and Field results for Friday, April 14, 2023
April 14, 2023 10:15 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Golf Scores Results graphics
Prep
Golf results for Friday, April 14, 2023
April 14, 2023 08:26 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Friday, April 14, 2023
April 14, 2023 07:51 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


A man pours colorful sand into a box with his family behind him.
Health
Downtown walk, sand ceremony honors Rochester area organ, eye and tissue donors
April 14, 2023 07:30 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
AP Computer Science A
Local
Rochester Public Schools announces update on network shutdown
April 14, 2023 05:55 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Ruth Brennan Morrey 2023.jpg
Sports
Ruth Brennan Morrey had to learn to swim before she became a triathlete
April 14, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
ellison crop.png
Health
AG Ellison: Mifepristone still an approved medication, but 'things are changing rapidly'
April 14, 2023 01:50 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden