Boys tennis results for Friday, April 8, 2022
A scoreboard of boys tennis matches.
NON-CONFERENCE
La Crosse Aquinas, Wis. 6, Schaeffer Academy 1,
Singles: Anderson Fortney (LA) def. Aidan Kluth, Schaeffer Academy 6-0, 6-0; Joseph O'Flaherty (LA) def. Joseph Lash 6-1, 6-3; Lars Gundersen (LA) def. Hudson Zimmerman 6-4, 6-3; Shane Willenbring (LA) def. Grace Monson 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Ethan Schamberger/Mitchell Fortney (LA) def. Faith Monson/Noah Monson 6-1, 6-2; Asher Monson/Kate Friese (SA) def. Sam Dickinson/Paulie Reuteman Jr., 6-0, 3-6, 6-4;
Joey Endrizzi/Patrick Gundersen (LA) def. Neil Vokoun/Bethany Monson 6-2, 6-2.
