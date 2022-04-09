Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 9
Sports | Prep

Boys tennis results for Friday, April 8, 2022

A scoreboard of boys tennis matches.

Tennis Results Scores graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 08, 2022 11:34 PM
NON-CONFERENCE

La Crosse Aquinas, Wis. 6, Schaeffer Academy 1,

Singles: Anderson Fortney (LA) def. Aidan Kluth, Schaeffer Academy 6-0, 6-0; Joseph O'Flaherty (LA) def. Joseph Lash 6-1, 6-3; Lars Gundersen (LA) def. Hudson Zimmerman 6-4, 6-3; Shane Willenbring (LA) def. Grace Monson 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Ethan Schamberger/Mitchell Fortney (LA) def. Faith Monson/Noah Monson 6-1, 6-2; Asher Monson/Kate Friese (SA) def. Sam Dickinson/Paulie Reuteman Jr., 6-0, 3-6, 6-4;
Joey Endrizzi/Patrick Gundersen (LA) def. Neil Vokoun/Bethany Monson 6-2, 6-2.

What to read next
Lourdes Tennis
Prep
Tightly knit Lourdes boys tennis team is on a mission
Rochester Lourdes just might be the team to beat this spring in Class A boys tennis. The Eagles are motivated to make a state championship happen.
April 08, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
052821-MAYO-CENTURY_TENNIS-CHAMPS-7142.jpg
Prep
Rochester boys tennis preview: Mayo deeper than ever
Hope is running high for all five of the Rochester boys tennis teams. That includes at least one — Lourdes — with serious state championship aspirations.
April 08, 2022 05:15 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Recruiting Report
Members Only
Prep
Recruiting Report: Where are area athletes going?
Here are the Southeast Minnesota athletes who have signed or are being recruited to play collegiate sports.
April 07, 2022 12:44 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
120921-LOURDES-KASSON-MANTORVILLE-BASKETBALL-0637.jpg
Prep
K-M star Shubert picks Xavier
Aby Shubert, a standout junior guard at Kasson-Mantorville, verbally committed to the Xavier University women's basketball program on Wednesday.
April 06, 2022 03:09 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff