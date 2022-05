Boys tennis results for Friday, May 20, 2022

SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS

Schaeffer Academy 7, Stewartville 0

Singles: Faith Monson (SA) def. Conner Lohmann 6-2, 6-0; Asher Monson (SA) def. Nolan Huggenvik 6-2, 6-4; Hudson Zimmerman (SA) def. Gage Houdek 6-0, 6-1; Joseph Lash (SA) def. Elias Yann 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Aidan Kluth/Kate Friese (SA) def. Jack Jorgensen/Brent Quandt 6-0, 6-0; Noah Monson/Grace Monson (SA) def. Leland Jeardeau/Sam McCluskey 6-1, 6-2; Noah Ryder/Bethany Monson (SA) def. Jayce Cast/Jonathan Lovstuen 6-1, 6-1.

Notes: No. 2 seed Schaeffer Academy will play No. 3 seed Lake City at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Rochester Athletic Club in the Section 1A semifinals. The championship will follow.

Lake City 7, Winona Cotter 0

Singles: Ryan Heise (LC) def. Jon Besek 6-2, 6-2; Alec McElmury (LC) def. Hamilton Brewer 6-4, 7-6; Jack Meincke (LC) def. Logan Granseth 6-4, 6-0; LC def. Cotter (no names or scores available). Doubles: Eli Miller/Jaymes Lukes (LC) def. Steven Pilarski/Carter Knuesel 6-0, 6-0; Edwin Larois-Herrera/Patrick Kennedy (LC) def. Joe Row/Goktug Ozkan 2-6, 6-2, 10-8; Cade Oliver/Maddox Shones (LC) def. Ema Stankova/Shauntel Bebout 6-3, 6-3.