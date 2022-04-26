Boys tennis results for Monday, April 25, 2022

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Century 7, Albert Lea 0

Singles: Prabhav Kaginele (C) def. Shine Thu 6-1, 6-0; Cameron Nelson, Rochester (C) def. Jack Doppelhammer 6-0, 6-1; Dean Wang (C) def. Adam Semple 7-5, 6-0; Soren Krych (C) def. William Isaacson 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Vinay Deep Beeram/Cory Li (C) def. Alex Olson/Cannon Kermes 6-0, 6-0;

David Sohn/Caleb Baker (C) def. Gurang Dual/Will Doppelhammer 6-0, 6-0; Owen McMaster/Timothy Schroeder (C) def. Jacob Luoma/Jadon Betz 6-0, 6-0.