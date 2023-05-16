Boys tennis results for Monday, May 15, 2023
A scoreboard of boys tennis matches.
SECTION 1AA
First round
John Marshall 7, Albert Lea 0
Singles: Milan Lecic (JM) def. William Isaacson 6-0, 6-0; Arjun Khurana (JM) def. Jacob Luoma 6-0, 6-0; Trajan McBroom (JM) def. Kuol Dual 6-0, 6-0; Philip Dahlen (JM) def. Clayton Bibus 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Nathan Moos/Zach Moos (JM) def. Cyrus SchmidtGunnar Hardison 6-0, 6-0; Alex UYounk/Krish Khurana (JM) def. Lukas MillerBen Gordon-Soto 6-0, 6-0; Daniel Case/Trever Nikolai (JM) def. Levi Monson/Park Munson 6-0, 6-0.
