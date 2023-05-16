99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys tennis results for Monday, May 15, 2023

A scoreboard of boys tennis matches.

Tennis Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 9:13 PM

SECTION 1AA

First round

John Marshall 7, Albert Lea 0
Singles: Milan Lecic (JM) def. William Isaacson 6-0, 6-0; Arjun Khurana (JM) def. Jacob Luoma 6-0, 6-0; Trajan McBroom (JM) def. Kuol Dual 6-0, 6-0; Philip Dahlen (JM) def. Clayton Bibus 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Nathan Moos/Zach Moos (JM) def. Cyrus SchmidtGunnar Hardison 6-0, 6-0; Alex UYounk/Krish Khurana (JM) def. Lukas MillerBen Gordon-Soto 6-0, 6-0; Daniel Case/Trever Nikolai (JM) def. Levi Monson/Park Munson 6-0, 6-0.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Track and Field Scores Results graphic
Prep
Track and Field results for Monday, May 15, 2023
May 15, 2023 08:30 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Golf Scores Results graphics
Prep
Golf results for Monday, May 15, 2023
May 15, 2023 08:09 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Monday, May 15, 2023
May 15, 2023 07:55 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Rochester city logo
Local
Rochester council receives update on study tied to proposed sports and recreation complex
May 15, 2023 06:52 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Downtown Rochester Minnesota
Local
Downtown recovery discussions reach Rochester council
May 15, 2023 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Melissa Hortman
Minnesota
House leader floats idea of giving Mayo special treatment on nurses bill
May 15, 2023 11:48 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Mayo, Century softball
Prep
Century's Morgan Erickson utilizing the lessons from being an umpire into one of the top players in the area
May 15, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten