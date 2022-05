Boys tennis results for Monday, May 9, 2022

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Century 6, Winona 1

Singles: Mihaljo Skulic (C) def. Tyler Kronebusch 6-0, 6-0; Prabhav Kaginele (C) def. Logan Monk 6-1, 6-0; Cameron Nelson (C) def. Gavin Nelson 6-0, 6-0; Cory Li (C) def. Sam Buerck 6-0, 6-0. Doubles:

Vinay Deep Beeram/Kian Rehfeldt (C) def. Justin Brickner/Brandon Butenhoff 6-0, 6-1; Caleb Ellenburg/Brady Fort (W) def. Isaac Thompson/Soren Krych7-6 (4), 4-6, 10-2; Owen McMaster/Dean Wang, Rochester (C) def. Owen Brietzki/Clay Cottrell 6-2, 6-2.

Mayo 6, Owatonna 1,

Singles: Tej Bhagra (M) def. Mac Pilcher 6-0, 6-0; Spencer Busch (M) def. Liam Smith 6-0, 6-2; Zach Thomas (M) def. Thomas Herzog 6-0, 6-4; Noah Wisniewski (M) def. Thomas Oien 6-0, 6-3. Doubles:

Philip Wisniewski/Ben Erickson (M) def. Charlie Tucker/Nils Gantert 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Aiden Engel/Damian Boubin (O) def. Caleb Neisen/Daniel Meunier 4-6, 7-6 (9), 10-5; David Teng/Caleb Kennel (M) def. Levi Kubicek/Finn Loveless 6-1, 6-1.

NON-CONFERENCE

Austin 4, Winona Cotter 3

Singles: Joey Schammel (A) def. Jon Besek 6-2, 6-0; Cole Hebrink, (A) def. Hamilton Brewer 7-6 (3), 7-6 (6); Logan Granseth (C) def. Thomas Garry, 6-3, 7-5; Owen Carroll (A) def. Ema Stankova 6-4, 6-4. Doubles: Steven Pilarski/Carter Knuesel (C) def. Michael Garry/Quinton Grimley 5-7, 6-4, 6-2;

Goktug Ozkan/Joseph Row (C) def. Nathan Danielson/Micah Peterson 6-0, 6-7 (6), 7-5; Marcos Castro/Laythan Stenzel (A) def. irene Oliveras/Shauntel Bebout 6-1, 6-3.