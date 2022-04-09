Boys tennis results for Saturday, April 9, 2022
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Mayo 6, John Marshall 1
Singles: Tej Bhagra (M) def. Milan Lecic 6-0, 6-0; Spencer Busch, (M) def. Nathan Moos, 6-1, 6-0; Zach Thomas (M) def. Philip Dahlen 6-2, 6-0; Noah Wisniewski (M) won 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Philip Wisniewski, Ben Erickson (M) def. Marko Jokic, Zachary Moos 6-3, 6-1; Arjun Khurana, Krish Khurana (JM) def. Josh Aney, Daniel Meunier 6-3, 6-4; Caleb Neisen, David Teng def. Alex Younk, Riley Hillesheim 6-0 , 6-1.
