Boys tennis results for Thursday, April 21, 2022

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Century 7, Red Wing 0

Singles: Mihaljo Skulic (C) def. Aidan Hull 6-0 , 6-0; Henry Kruse (C) def. Josh Kolby, 6-0 , 6-1; Cameron Nelson (C) def. Braydon Bennyhoff, 6-2 , 6-0 ; Dean Wang, (C) def. Luke Farrar, 7-5 , 6-4; Doubles: Kian Rehfeldt, Vinay Deep Beeram (C) def. Matt Lu, Noah Montgomery, 6-0 , 6-0; Soren Krych, Caleb Baker, (C) def. Austin Hosfeld, Eli Flattum, 6-4 , 6-2 ; Owen McMaster, Timothy Schroeder (C) def. Zach Burton, Jason Flemke, 6-4 , 6-0.