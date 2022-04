Boys tennis results for Thursday, April 28, 2022

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Century 5, Owatonna 2

Singles: Mihaljo Skulic (C) def. Mac Pilcher 6-2, 6-1; Henry Kruse (C) def. Liam Smith 6-1, 6-1; Prabhav Kaginele (C) def. Thomas Herzog 6-2, 6-1; Cameron Nelson (C) def. Thomas Oien 6-2, 6-3. Doubles: Vinay Deep Beeram/Kian Rehfeldt (C) def. Nils Gantert/Charlie Tucker 4-6, 6-0, 6-3; Damian Boubin/Aiden Engel (O) def. David Sohn/Dean Wang 6-3, 7-6; Levi Kubicek/Casey Pederson (O) def. Cory Li/Soren Krych 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.

John Marshall 5, Mankato East 2

Singles: Marko Jokic (JM) def. Ethan Young 6-0, 6-0; Milan Lecic (JM) def. Adler Johnson 6-0, 6-0; Nathan Moos (JM) def. Alex Morgan 6-3, 6-4; Philip Dahlen (JM) def. Guillaume Bibbee 3-6, 6-1, 7-4. Doubles: Madden Vanderwerf/Quinn Kelly (ME) def Zach Moos/Arjun Khurana 6-3, 6-3; Trajan McBroom/Krish Khurana (JM) def Kaleb Kim/Jackson Faust 7-5, 5-7, 10-5; Logan Talle /David Reynolds (ME) def Alex Younk/Josh Hansen 6-0, 6-2.

NON-CONFERENCE

Lourdes 7, Cotter 0

Singles: Ethan Leeser (L) def. Jon Besek 6-0, 6-1; Easton Blissenbach (L) def. Hamilton Brewer 6-2, 6-3; Evan Ritter (L) def. Logan Granseth 6-1, 6-4; Charlie Houng (L) def. Ema Stankova 6-1, 3-6, 6-3. Doubles: Jack Fitzgerald/Ethan Hubbard (L) def. Steven Pilarski/Carter Knuesel 6-2, 6-0; Jonathan Boughey/Nico Onigkeit (L) def. Joe Row/Goktug Ozkan 6-2, 6-1; Willem Pollock/Ethan Thompson (L) def. Spencer Briggs/Shauntel Bebout 6-0, 6-0.