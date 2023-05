Boys tennis results for Thursday, May 18, 2023

SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS

Lourdes 7, Stewartville 0

Singles: Marjan Veldic (L) def. Jack Field 6-0, 6-0; Evan Ritter (L) def. Milo Honsey 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Hubbard (L) def. Atlai Bueno 6-0, 6-0; Lourdes def. Stewartville. Doubles: Charlie Young/Joseph Palen (L) def. Leland Jeardeau/Sam McCluskey 6-1, 6-0; Andy FinkEaston Ackley (L) def. Nolan Huggenvik/Elias Yann 4-6, 6-3, 10-4; Noah Doherty/Max Orth (L) def. Logan McCrady/Isaac Wiennman 6-3, 6-3.

Notes: No. 2 Lourdes will play No. 3 Lake City at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the semifinals at Rochester Athletic Club.

Red Wing 4, Winona Cotter 3

Singles: Ondrej Vitasek (C) def. Aidan Hull 6-2, 6-1; Braydon Bennyhoff (RW) def. Joe Besek 5-7, 6-2, 6-0; Hamilton Brewer (C) def. Isaiah Jensen 6-1, 7-5; Cotter def. Red Wing. Doubles: Luke Farrar/McCoy Walter (RW) def. Joseph Row/Carter Knuesel 6-1, 6-2; Gavin Magill/Elii Flattum (RW) def. Steven Pilarski/Everett Engler 6-4, 6-2; Zach Mikkelson/Seth Malyon (RW) def. Barrrett Schmidt/Zeke Jaworski 6-1, 6-4.

Notes: No. 5 seed Red Wing will play No. 1 Schaeffer Academy at 8 a.m. in the section semifinals at Rochester Athletic Club.

Lake City 5, Waseca 2

Singles: Ryan Heise (LC) def. Tyler Jellum 6-0, 6-0; Jack Meincke (LC) def. Henry Huttemier 6-1, 6-2; Alec McElmury (LC) def. Jan Schoen 6-1, 6-0; Waseca def. Lake City. Doubles: Elijah Miller/Jayes Lukes (LC) Jacari Jellum/Oliver Rohwer 7-5, 7-5; Dominic Grunzke/Jenaro Delgado (W) def. Cade Oliver/Maddox Shones 6-3, 7-5; Edwin Larois-Herrera/Patrick Kennedy (LC) def. Corbin Connors/Armaan Bhatti 6-3, 5-7, 10-7.

Notes: No. 3 seed Lake City will play No. 2 Lourdes at 9:30 a.m. in the section semifinals at Rochester Athletic Club.