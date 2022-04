Boys tennis results for Tuesday, April 26, 2022

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Century 7, Austin 0

Singles: Mihaljo Skulic (C) def. Joey Schammel 6-2, 6-4; Henry Kruse (C) def. Cole Hebrink 6-2, 6-0;

Vinay Deep Beeram (C) def. Thomas Garry 6-0, 6-0-; Cory Li (C) def. Timothy Perez 6-0, 6-0. Doubles:

Prabhav Kaginele/Dean Wang (C) def. Owen Carroll/Michael Garry 6-2, 6-0; David Sohn/Timothy Schroeder (C) def. Laythan Stenzel/Micah Peterson 6-0, 6-0; Caleb Baker/Owen McMaster (C) def. Logan Hillman/Nathan Danielson 6-1, 6-1.