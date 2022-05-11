Boys tennis results for Tuesday, May 10, 2022
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Century 7, John Marshall 0
Singles: Mihaljo Skulic (C) def. Milan Lecic 6-1, 6-0; Henry Kruse (C) def. Nathan Moos 6-0, 6-0; Prabhav Kaginele (C) def. Zachary Moos 6-0, 6-1; Cameron Nelson (C) def. Philip Dahlen 6-1, 4-6, 10-7. Doubles:
Kian Rehfeldt/Vinay Deep Beeram (C) def. Marko Jokic/Arjun Khurana 6-2, 7-5; Cory Li/Soren Krych (C) def. Trajan McBroom/Krish Khurana 6-2, 6-0; David Sohn/Dean Wang (C) def. Riley Hillesheim/Alex Younk 6-2, 6-2.
NON-CONFERENCE
Winona Cotter 5, Stewartville 2
Singles: Jon Besek (WC) def. Conner Lohmann 6-2, 6-0; Hamilton Brewer (WC) def. Nolan Huggenvik 6-3, 6-3; Logan Granseth (WC) def. Gage Houdek 6-2, 6-3; Ema Stankova (WC) def. Elias Yann 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Joseph Row/Goktug Ozkan (WC) def. Jack Jorgensen/Brent Quandt 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; Leland Jeardeau/Samuel McCluskey, (S) def. Spencer Briggs/Carter Knuesel 6-1, 6-1; Jayce Cast/Jonathan Lovstuen (S) def. Irene Oliveras/Shauntel Bebout 6-2, 6-3.