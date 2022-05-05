Boys tennis results for Wednesday, May 4, 2022
A scoreboard of boys tennis matches.
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Mayo 7, Albert Lea 0
Singles: Sencer Busch (M) def. William Isaacson 6-0, 6-0; Zach Thomas (M) def. Adam Semple 6-0, 6-0; Ian Kisiel (M) def. Jacob Luoma 6-0, 6-0; Ian Li (M) def. Jadon Betz 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Caleb Neisn/Daniel Meunier (M) def. Jack Dopplehammer/Alex Olson 6-1, 6-1; David Teng/Caleb Kennel (M) def. Grange Dual/Will Doppelhammer 6-0, 6-0; Blake Tackery/Gabe Dozois (M) def. Gavin Nelson/Gunnar Hardison 6-0, 6-0.
