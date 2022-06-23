Breaking down the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament
A look at the Rochester teams in this weekend's Firecracker baseball tournament.
A breakdown of Rochester’s four teams in the Firecracker Tournament:
Redhawks (3-6)
There is lots of talent here, but much of it will not be on display at the Firecracker Tournament, with players absent for a variety of reasons. The Redhawks are coming off a pair of narrow doubleheader losses to Winona. Mason Leimbek, a terrific center fielder, will be playing over the weekend. He batted .400 in the spring and has great range in the outfield.
A’s (4-5-1)
The A’s have been getting great pitching from Josh Fletcher, one of two graduated seniors on this team. Fletcher has all four of the A’s pitching wins and struck out 15 while issuing no walks in a game last weekend. George Boyce leads the team in hitting, at .444. Jerry Fletcher is batting .379 and graduate Matt Haun .333. . .The A’s have gotten the reputation of a gritty team, something that coach Todd Stellmaker likes very much.
Patriots (1-6)
Errors have been the Patriots’ biggest problem. They had six of them on Wednesday in a loss to Albert Lea. The Patriots pitch well. Zach Carr and Jake Schmidt are both strong pitchers and the Patriots have about three others who can throw. Aiden Smiley and Ethan Loos have been the Patriots’ top hitters. Jayden Guillette has also steadily gotten on base.
Eagles (0-1)
The Eagles got off to a late start due to all the success they had in their spring high school season. Lourdes reached the state tournament, where it finished third. This Legion team won't be nearly the same one that showed up in the spring, with so many of those graduated seniors having moved on. Still, there is some talent here led by Cam Powell, a solid second baseman. Gannon Fix also contributed to that Lourdes team. Eagles coach Chris Powell likes the ability of this young roster.
FIRECRACKER SCHEDULE
FRIDAY
Wayzata vs. Redhawks, 5 p.m., at Mayo
Hermanton vs. A’s, 5 p.m., at Century
Lakeville North vs. Eagles, 5 p.m., at RBC Field 4
Bloomington Gold vs. Patriots, 5 p.m., at John Adams
SATURDAY
Chatfield vs. Redhawks, 9 a.m., at Mayo
North St. Paul vs. A’s, 9 a.m., at Century
Albert Lea vs. Eagles, 9 a.m., at RBC Field 4
Pine Island vs. Patriots, 9 a.m., at John Adams
Chatfield vs. Wayzata, 11:30 a.m., at Mayo
Hermantown vs. North St. Paul, 11:30 a.m. at Century
Albert Lea vs. Lakeville North, 11:30 a.m., at RBC Field 4
Bloomington Gold vs. Pine Island, 11:30 a.m., at John Adams
Gold Bracket
Game 1: TBD, 2 p.m., at John Adams
Game 2: TBD, 2 p.m., at Mayo
Silver Bracket
Game 5: TBD, 2 p.m., at Century
Game 6: TBD, 2 p.m., at RBC Field 4
Bronze Bracket
Game 9: TBD, 4:30 p.m., at Mayo
Game 10: TBD, 4:30 p.m;., at John Adams
SUNDAY
Gold Bracket
Championship
Game 4: TBD, 11:30 a.m., at John Adams
Third place
Game 3: TBD, 9 a.m., at John Adams
Silver Bracket
Fifth place
Game 8: TBD, 11:30 a.m., at Mayo
Seventh place
Game 7: TBD, 9 a.m., at Mayo
Bronze Bracket
Ninth place
Game 12: TBD, 11:30 a.m., at RBC Field 4
11th place
Game 11: TBD, 9 a.m., at RBC Field 4