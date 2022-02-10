Bremer is Lake City's best scorer — ever

When it comes to offense, there aren’t many things that Lake City’s Natalie Bremer can’t do on a basketball court.

She’s quick, she handles the ball well, she’s 6-feet tall, she’s got a soft shooting touch, she can drive and shoot from mid-range and from 3-point distance, she’s fast and quick off her feet, and with a bevy of sudden moves inside.

With all of that covered and also varsity basketball longevity on her side, Lake City High School has never had a basketball player like her, girl or boy.

Bremer put that in writing on Tuesday night when she placed herself in the Lake City record book as the school’s all-time leading scorer.

The senior and fifth-year varsity starter has now tallied 2,320 career points. Bremer put the finishing touches on the record on Tuesday night, her 25 points breaking the mark set by 2020 graduate Nate Heise. Heise scored 2,307 points in his stellar career and is now in his second season playing for Division I Northern Iowa.

“This feels really good,” said Bremer, who took one giant stride toward the record on Monday night when she scored a career-high 39 points against Plainview-Elgin-Millville, before finishing things up with that 25-point effort against Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

“It also feels a bit surreal,” Bremer said. “It was last year that people started talking about it, making comments here and there that maybe I could get the record. They told me, ‘You keep scoring at this rate, you’re going to beat Nate Heise’s record.’ ”

Well, Bremer hasn’t just kept up with last year’s pace of 22 points per game, she’s exceeded it, now scoring at a 25-per-game clip.

As far as first-year Lake City coach Drew Olinger is concerned, his star senior guard is unstoppable, with such a myriad of skills at her disposal.

“Natalie is a special talent,” Olinger said. “She’s got this ability to beat you in so many ways that it puts defenders at a big disadvantage. She’s got a lightning-quick first step and then there’s also the fact that she’s a pure shooter (46% from the field, including 57% on 2-pointers). She’s also got a good mid-range game and has great hands. Natalie can catch a pass and then do something with it right away. There is no fumbling it away with her.”

Bremer, who is far more than just a scorer (also averages 7 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 assists per game), will take all of those skills with her next season to Division II Minnesota State, Mankato, where she’s accepted a basketball scholarship.

For now, though, she wants to put them to use for her Lake City team. Bremer cares far more about the success of her Tigers than any personal accomplishments.

Lake City, which has played without standout senior Lilly Meincke all season (torn ACL), has still made things work, much of the load falling on Bremer and star senior center Mya Shones.

Lake City is 15-6 overall and the winner of five straight.

Bremer says it’s now time to put any personal marks completely out of her head and make a charge for what she wants most — a second consecutive trip to the state tournament.

“Our end goal is to make it back there again,” Bremer said. “It’s been a fun year, with a lot of girls having really stepped up and meshed well together.”

Nobody’s stepped up any better than Bremer, the school’s all-time best scorer, and a whole lot more.