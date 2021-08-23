Bromeling is Mayo's new girls basketball coach

There was nothing easy about this decision for Andy Bromeling.

In the end, though, the Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls basketball coach decided it was an invitation he couldn’t pass up.

So, the 42-year-old Bromeling is now the “former” Z-M coach and the “present” girls basketball coach at Rochester Mayo. Mayo announced the hiring of Bromeling on Monday. He replaces Ryan Carpenter, who coached the Spartans for three years but recently accepted an assistant women’s basketball coach job at the University of Jamestown (N.D.).

Carpenter compiled a 55-18 record at Mayo and got his team to the Section 1AAAA championship game the last two seasons. Mayo graduated four of five starters from this past year’s team, including at least two who will play in college.

Bromeling had a 64-35 record at Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Leaving Z-M was no easy thing.

“Working at Zumbrota-Mazeppa had been a blessing,” Bromeling said. “The community, the parents, the players, they’ve all been great. I never had any issues with anyone. It was a hard decision to leave. But Mayo is one of those schools that I’ve always looked up to, all the way back to when I was watching them (in the late 1990s) when the Miller twins (Coco and Kelly) were playing. When I think of the pinnacle of high school sports, I think of those teams at Rochester Mayo.

“And Mayo still has a really strong program.”

Bromeling inherits a team that won’t look much like last year’s, which finished 16-3 and graduated such players as 6-3 center Anna Miller, who will play for Division I Drake University this year.

Mayo does retain its best overall athlete, junior Hannah Hanson. Hanson is a star in basketball, volleyball and track and field and is likely the fastest basketball player in the Big Nine Conference.

“Hannah is an unbelievable athlete,” Bromeling said. “And she will have a huge impact on the seniors on the team.”

Bromeling also mentioned junior guard Taylor Hill, 6-2 sophomore center Ava Miller (Anna’s sister) and senior forward Adit Koth as players he expects to have big impacts this coming season.

Bromeling is also intent on working closely with future Mayo players who will be competing at the youth levels in Rochester. He considers that attention crucial to building a program.

“My plan is to hit the ground running,” Bromeling said. “A priority will be to get our high school program connected to our youth programs. The youth program is a building block for the high school. If you don’t do a good job there, you’re doing a disservice to the entire program.”

More Mayo hires

Mayo has also hired a new head girls and boys cross country coach as well as co-head coaches for its girls lacrosse team.

Kristie Kinneberg inherits a cross country job that became vacant when 17th-year head boys and girls coach Brett Carroll stepped down in late July. Kinneberg had previously been an assistant to Carroll.

Nicole Root and Caroline Curran will co-head coach the Mayo girls lacrosse team. The were assistants under Nikki Anglin last year.