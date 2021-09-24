Bruins ready to hit home ice with confidence, veteran team

AUSTIN — The last time the Austin Bruins played a meaningful game at Riverside Arena has not been forgotten by the team’s returning players or coaches.

The Bruins had hoped that game — an 8-7 victory against St. Cloud on May 15 — would have playoff implications. They had hoped the correct result would land them a spot in the North American Hockey League Central Division postseason tournament.

Instead, that game ended up being a consolation prize, the ice cream sundae without the cherry on top.

As well as the Bruins played down the stretch of a pandemic-altered 2020-21 season — 5-0-1 in their final six games and 7-1-2 in their final 10 — it wasn’t enough to overcome a strange season that saw the team spend more than a month away from home due to rinks around the state being shut down because of COVID concerns.

A new season — one where teams can breathe a little more easily due to relaxed COVID protocols — began last week, when the Bruins went 3-0-1 at the NAHL Showcase in Blaine. They averaged 4.25 goals per game in those victories, a positive sign for a team that has done many things right, but has struggled at times in recent years to finish scoring chances.

And while the finish line for the ’21-’22 season isn’t even a blip on the horizon — 56 games remain in a regular season that stretches into mid-April — the Bruins are hoping to build on their hot start, with the idea of getting the sundae and the cherry this year.

“We’ve been trying to instill that into the guys’ heads already,” Bruins fifth-year head coach Steve Howard said before the Showcase last week. “Making the playoffs is everything and once the season starts, every point matters.

“We have to get things going right away.”

The Bruins did just that last week, beating Wichita Falls 6-1, Fairbanks 5-2 and New Jersey 4-1 before falling in OT against the Minnesota Magicans 3-2.

That all sets the stage for this weekend.

The Bruins play their first home game since that back-and-forth win against St. Cloud in mid-Mayo tonight. Austin hosts division rival Minot at 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday at Riverside Arena. And for the first time in more than a year, attendance won’t be limited to 250 or fewer fans.

Steve Howard, Austin Bruins head coach/GM

“We’re hoping everybody comes back out,” Howard said in regards to fans returning. “We know it’s tough with mask mandates. … We don’t have a team without our fans, that’s the biggest message. We just hope they come out and help us, support us.

“We’ve been out in the community, bagging groceries, dropping off schedules at businesses and getting people excited about these games. We want everyone to know hockey is back, fans can be back and we’re excited to see the 1,000 or more fans we usually have at our games.”

On the ice, the Bruins proved at the Showcase they have some depth and scoring punch up front. Captain Carson Riddle — who recently opened his recruiting and has a handful of Division I teams on his trail — had an outstanding four games, totalling nine points. RPI commit Sutter Muzzatti had six assists. Ohio State commit Alex Trombley, second-year Bruin Jens Richards and NAHL rookie Dylan Gajewski all averaged more than a point per game.

On the back end, there will competition on a daily basis to earn lineup spots. Veterans Frank Dovorany, Braidan Simmons-Fischer and Therien Thiesing are strong two-way players, as are newcomers Jack Malinski, Xavier Jean-Louis and Liam Whitehouse. Marian Haborak and Nick Recupero will battle for time, too.

In net, the Bruins will lean on Moorhead native Hudson Hodges, a second-year Bruin, who played in three of the four games last week.

“It was a good start, but it’s a long season,” Howard said. “That’s been the message since we got back from the Showcase. We have to have a short memory, whether we win or lose. We have to think about the next game. … That’s how we’re approaching it, a game at a time.

“Our focus right now is on Minot.”

Familiar foe, new faces

Minot played well at the Showcase, too, but it didn’t show in the win-loss column. It went 1-2-1, losing a pair of two-goal games, as well as one in overtime.

The Minotauros are still jelling and adjusting to a coaching change that was made just two weeks ago, when head coach / GM Shane Wagner left to take a job in college hockey. He was replaced by Cody Campbell. Assistants Darren Banks and Jake Howie — who played for Bruins coach Steve Howard in 2012-13 with the Flint Jr. Generals in the NA3HL — retained their positions.

“I expect Minot to be very good again,” Howard said. “I’ve known Cody for quite a while and he knows what he’s doing. They won’t be much different than ever. They’ll be a good team.

“Everybody right now is trying to get their team to fine tune some things, trying to teach and get our systems down. Nothing’s perfect right now. Teams have to get guys on the same page with details and structure. The teams that can do that will have success and start winning games quicker.”